MOSCOW, May 24 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "The dominant sentiment in markets today is most likely to be one of confusion. Investors are more likely to remain sidelined while waiting to hear details and interpretations from yesterday's very unclear EU Summit."

TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent."

URALSIB: "Today sees a very important set of advanced PMI readings for the Eurozone, which along with the US will be a key focus for the investment community... The Chinese flash manufacturing PMI announced in the morning suggests that the world's second largest economy is still struggling to add momentum."

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets businessmen;

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs government meeting;

MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Coal Summit;

MOSCOW - Severstal, Russia's second largest steel producer, is expected to report first quarter net profit

MOSCOW - Transneft board to decide on 2011 dividend pay out

MOSCOW - Norilsk Nickel to recommend 2011 dividend;

MOSCOW - Sberbank's Deputy Chairman for corporate business Andrey Donskikh to give a briefing;

Russia's Sberbank is hopeful a stake sale in it, as part of the nation's wider privatisation programme, will happen this year, Chief Executive Officer German Gref told Kommersant daily.

The daily also cites sources as saying that Scartel, which operates 4G services in Russia under the Yota brand, may acquire a Ferrobank stake owned by Russia's wealthiest man, Alisher Usmanov.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia says Iran ready to discuss nuclear gestures COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia politics, Greek woes pummel stocks, rouble Russia's RusHydro to trim 2011 dividends Sitronics says minor shareholders taking buyout offer Cherkizovo warns of weak poultry price growth

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Putin orders Rosneftegaz assets sale in '13-'15 Russian rights chief urges Putin to veto protest law Russia tests new missile, in warning over U.S. shield Russia warns Syrian violence could spread to Lebanon Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for third week

ENERGY: Gazprom reviews Shtokman line-up Gazprom delays Russia's first offshore Arctic oil Gazprom cuts gas production forecasts for 2013/14 Med crude-Urals drop in well supplied market Turkmenistan agrees trans-Afghan pipeline gas deals

