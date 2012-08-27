MOSCOW, Aug 27 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "The external background still looks uncertain but there is scope for gains on the Russian market thanks to high oil prices and expectations of new stimulus measures from U.S. Federal Reserve." Uralsib: "Remarks and information leaks from central bankers and politicians remain the driving force behind equity-market performance. Falling profits at Chinese companies mean that the country's stocks are setting new post-crisis lows this morning. Otherwise, markets are mixed, and we expect a neutral opening for Russia." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.75 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov gives a briefing. BEIJING/HONG KONG - Russia's UC RUSAL, the world's top aluminium producer, reports H1 results. IN THE PAPERS : Konstantin Korishchenko, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Russian branch, has resigned to become board chairman of Russia's Investbank - a lender created as a result of a merger of four banks controlled by Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, business daily Vedomosti writes. Vedomosti reports that Russia's Labour Ministry and state Pension Fund have drafted a strategy of the country's pension system development until 2030 which will be submitted to the government by Sept. 15. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: RUSAL eyes capacity cuts as weak aluminium prices hit profits Rouble nods lower, oil, stocks pressured Uzbek write-off seen hitting Q2 for Russia's MTS Russia's MTS fights to save $1 bln Uzbek business RUSAL sees no legal ground in call to annul Guinea plant deal Russian Agribank adds $450 mln to existing Eurobond-IFR ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia must counter nationalist threat, Putin says Putin: Russia nuclear cuts to hinge on U.S. missile shield Pussy Riot says two members flee Russia Ukraine's Yanukovich flirts with Russia as election looms Putin critic Garry Kasparov cleared over Pussy Riot protest Belarus prepares for a new Eurobond - source Belarus impedes banks' FX borrowing to curb inflation Kyrgyzstan seeks to rebuild govt after coalition falls Ukraine's Yanukovich hits back at EU over Tymoshenko ENERGY: Urals exports seen down ex-Novo, up from Baltic in Sept Green activists scale Russia's first Arctic oil rig MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,442.6 +0.40 pct MSCI Russia 773.9 -0.56 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 963.8 -0.17 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.173/3.136 pct EMBI+ Russia 196 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8625 Rouble/euro 39.8650 NYMEX crude $97.09 +$0.94 ICE Brent crude $114.80 +$1.21 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)