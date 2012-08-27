MOSCOW, Aug 27 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Monday.
OLMA: "The external background still looks uncertain but there is scope for
gains on the Russian market thanks to high oil prices and expectations of new
stimulus measures from U.S. Federal Reserve."
Uralsib: "Remarks and information leaks from central bankers and politicians
remain the driving force behind equity-market performance. Falling profits at
Chinese companies mean that the country's stocks are setting new post-crisis
lows this morning. Otherwise, markets are mixed, and we expect a neutral opening
for Russia."
Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.75 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov gives
a briefing.
BEIJING/HONG KONG - Russia's UC RUSAL, the world's top aluminium
producer, reports H1 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Konstantin Korishchenko, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Russian
branch, has resigned to become board chairman of Russia's Investbank - a lender
created as a result of a merger of four banks controlled by Russian businessman
Vladimir Antonov, business daily Vedomosti writes.
Vedomosti reports that Russia's Labour Ministry and state Pension Fund have
drafted a strategy of the country's pension system development until 2030 which
will be submitted to the government by Sept. 15.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
RUSAL eyes capacity cuts as weak aluminium prices hit profits
Rouble nods lower, oil, stocks pressured
Uzbek write-off seen hitting Q2 for Russia's MTS
Russia's MTS fights to save $1 bln Uzbek business
RUSAL sees no legal ground in call to annul Guinea plant deal
Russian Agribank adds $450 mln to existing Eurobond-IFR
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia must counter nationalist threat, Putin says
Putin: Russia nuclear cuts to hinge on U.S. missile shield
Pussy Riot says two members flee Russia
Ukraine's Yanukovich flirts with Russia as election looms
Putin critic Garry Kasparov cleared over Pussy Riot protest
Belarus prepares for a new Eurobond - source
Belarus impedes banks' FX borrowing to curb inflation
Kyrgyzstan seeks to rebuild govt after coalition falls
Ukraine's Yanukovich hits back at EU over Tymoshenko
ENERGY:
Urals exports seen down ex-Novo, up from Baltic in Sept
Green activists scale Russia's first Arctic oil rig
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,442.6 +0.40 pct
MSCI Russia 773.9 -0.56 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 963.8 -0.17 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.173/3.136 pct
EMBI+ Russia 196 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8625
Rouble/euro 39.8650
NYMEX crude $97.09 +$0.94
ICE Brent crude $114.80 +$1.21
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)