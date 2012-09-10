MOSCOW, Sept 10 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Monday.
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning varied, from flat to
down slightly."
FLEMING FAMILY AND PARTNERS: "We're not ruling out that the ECB (last
week's) decision will affect investors' sentiment and we'll see this week
continued reaction."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev holds a meeting on space technology;
MOSCOW - Russia's Duma session;
MOSCOW - Moldovan's Prime Minister Vlad Filat visit Moscow;
IN THE PAPERS :
The board of directors of Russia's mobile phone operator MegaFon,
controlled by the country's richest man Alisher Usmanov, has approved the
purchase of a 50 percent stake in Euroset, the business daily Vedomosti reports
on Monday.
Russia's state gas monopoly Gazprom has introduced a ban on gas
purchases from independent producers in order to keep its tap levels from
falling, the business daily Vedomosti reports citing Gazprom's internal
documents.
Russia's property watchdog Rosimushchestvo is proposing to simplify the
procedures of privatising the country's largest lender Sberbank, the
daily Kommersant reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
APEC SUMMIT:
Asia-Pacific nations seek growth, fret over risks
IMF backs Draghi; says Spain, Italy done enough
After Russia talks, Clinton sees divisions
China, Russia sound alarm on world economy
Infrastructure key to recovery, says China's Hu
Putin likens Russian foes to weak birds
Russia's Putin rules out trade war with EU
Clinton sees Russia trade move soon
Mexico's outgoing president calls for oil reform
Russia says Gazprom will not cut Europe supplies
Russia cool on US-led Asia trade group
Russia, Japan back LNG; could delay pipelines
Exxon CEO says Russia deal a model for the rest
Rosneft takes time out in TNK-BP talks
Russian Far East grain terminal gets financing
Russia-China fund to invest in forestry firm
Russia's VTB warns of bank lending slowdown
Russia must invest fast or miss out in Asia
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks hit 4-month high as rally endures
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia confirms Q2 GDP growth at 4.0 pct
EU warns Russia to play by WTO rules or face action
Orthodox Church under attack -Patriarch
COMMODITIES:
EU wheat tracks U.S. rise on export prospects
Russia says G20 may hold urgent meeting on grain
Russian Far East grain terminal gets financing
Russia's TNK-BP calls annual crude tender-traders
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,471.1 -0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 797.2 +2.7 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 970.5 +0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.905/2.868 pct
EMBI+ Russia 175 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.7000
Rouble/euro 40.5400
NYMEX crude $96.36 +$1.52
ICE Brent crude $114.60 +$1.70
