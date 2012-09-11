MOSCOW, Sept 11 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Aton: "The external background is moderately negative. The Russian indexes may open down on the back of worsened sentiment on U.S. bourses and declines in Asian markets." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolic. MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat. MOSCOW - Russia's Finance Ministry is expected to release monthly federal budget fulfillment figures. MOSCOW - Russian group Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, to report H1 2012 results. MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit to release sales numbers for August. IN THE PAPERS : Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, may launch the long-awaited sale of a 7.6 percent government-held stake this week, encouraged by a recovery in financial markets, business daily Kommersant reports. Russia's Energy Ministry suggests that the pace of tax increases for independent gas producers such as Novatek should slow, Vedomosti writes citing two government sources. Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK) wants to raise its annual investment programme by one quarter to 200 billion roubles starting from 2013, Vedomosti reports. Russian businessman Alexander Nesis' IST Group, which has recently agreed to sell its stake in Nomos Bank, will build a more than $1 billion fetiliser plant near the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Vedomosti writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian lender Sberbank may launch share sale this week-report Gazprom suspends gas purchases from independent suppliers COMPANIES/MARKETS: APM Terminals buys into Global Ports for Russian growth MegaFon board backs plan to buy Euroset-source Novatek slides 2 pct in steady Russia trade after rally Russia's Deripaska in talks on Chinese projects Russian new car sales up 15 pct in August-AEB Russia carmaker Sollers' profit nearly trebles in H1 Uralkali H1 net profit seen up at $827 mln Gazprom Neft raises $1.5 billion from 10-year Eurobond Gazprombank mulls subordinated bond issue Alfa Bank to start Eurobond roadshow this week-source ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian anti-graft campaigner Navalny targets VTB bank Russian lawmakers move to eject Kremlin critic Russia says Syria's Assad "still solid" ENERGY: Russian gas transit via Ukraine falls 22.9 pct Ukraine cuts Russian gas imports 34 pct in Jan-Aug COMMODITIES: Russian wheat export prices may rise further this week-analyst MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,472.8 -0.25 pct MSCI Russia 799.7 +0.31 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 966.4 -0.37 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.847/2.810 pct EMBI+ Russia 174 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.6701 Rouble/euro 40.5100 NYMEX crude $96.29 -$0.25 ICE Brent crude $114.63 -$0.18 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)