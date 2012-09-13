MOSCOW, Sept 13 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background provides neutral influence on Russia's equity markets. OLMA: "The mood on the markets is rather optimistic, but strong movements during the day are unlikely." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Central Bank to hold monthly rate decision meeting; MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov; MOSCOW - Retail Business Russia Summit takes place; MOSCOW - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema to report second-quarter earnings; MOSCOW - Weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves data from the Central Bank; MOSCOW - Ekaterina Petelina, deputy chairman with VTB24, a retail banking arm of Russia's No.2 lender VTB, to give a briefing on retail banking development; MOSCOW - Gazprom Neft board meeting; MOSCOW - Gennady Onishchenko, head of Russia's state consumer protection agency, to give a briefing; IN THE PAPERS : Russia's most popular internet search engine, Yandex has decided to create its own internet browser to cut traffic losses it suffers to Google Inc, the business daily Vedomosti reports citing Yandex sources. Vedomosti runs an interview with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: EU gas price row heats up Russia central bank to hold rates in tough call Prokhorov in talks to sell $4 bln Polyus stake COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia may drop lawsuit against Telenor-official Rouble hits May levels after Germany backs ESM Demand for OFZ treasury bonds vary NefteTransService mulls $500 mln London IPO Novolipetsk hires banks for Eurobond issue Rosinter H1 loss down to 75 mln rbls Cherkizovo Q2 net profit up 17 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian Prime Minister Medvedev says Pussy Riot Russia deeply worried by U.S. killings in Libya Consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week FinMin says bailout loan to Cyprus unlikely soon Econ Minister sees H2 GDP growth below 3 pct ENERGY: Gazprom eyes bigger stake in German's Wingas COMMODITIES: Dry weather improves wheat quality TNK-BP looks overseas for $2bln steel pipe needs Alrosa sells 51 pct in Timir iron ore project Uralkali says worker dies at idle Berezniki mine MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,482.9 0.0 pct MSCI Russia 804.4 +2.9 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 978.5 -0.1 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.923/2.886 pct EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.5100 Rouble/euro 40.6000 NYMEX crude $97.05 -$0.13 ICE Brent crude $115.99 -$0.58 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)