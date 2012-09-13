MOSCOW, Sept 13 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background provides neutral
influence on Russia's equity markets.
OLMA: "The mood on the markets is rather optimistic, but
strong movements during the day are unlikely."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Central Bank to hold monthly rate decision meeting;
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with Kazakh
Prime Minister Karim Masimov;
MOSCOW - Retail Business Russia Summit takes place;
MOSCOW - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
to report second-quarter earnings;
MOSCOW - Weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves data from
the Central Bank;
MOSCOW - Ekaterina Petelina, deputy chairman with VTB24, a
retail banking arm of Russia's No.2 lender VTB, to
give a briefing on retail banking development;
MOSCOW - Gazprom Neft board meeting;
MOSCOW - Gennady Onishchenko, head of Russia's state
consumer protection agency, to give a briefing;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's most popular internet search engine, Yandex
has decided to create its own internet browser to cut
traffic losses it suffers to Google Inc, the business
daily Vedomosti reports citing Yandex sources.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
EU gas price row heats up
Russia central bank to hold rates in tough call
Prokhorov in talks to sell $4 bln Polyus stake
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia may drop lawsuit against Telenor-official
Rouble hits May levels after Germany backs ESM
Demand for OFZ treasury bonds vary
NefteTransService mulls $500 mln London IPO
Novolipetsk hires banks for Eurobond issue
Rosinter H1 loss down to 75 mln rbls
Cherkizovo Q2 net profit up 17 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian Prime Minister Medvedev says Pussy Riot
Russia deeply worried by U.S. killings in Libya
Consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week
FinMin says bailout loan to Cyprus unlikely soon
Econ Minister sees H2 GDP growth below 3 pct
ENERGY:
Gazprom eyes bigger stake in German's Wingas
COMMODITIES:
Dry weather improves wheat quality
TNK-BP looks overseas for $2bln steel pipe needs
Alrosa sells 51 pct in Timir iron ore project
Uralkali says worker dies at idle Berezniki mine
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,482.9 0.0 pct
MSCI Russia 804.4 +2.9 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 978.5 -0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.923/2.886 pct
EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.5100
Rouble/euro 40.6000
NYMEX crude $97.05 -$0.13
ICE Brent crude $115.99 -$0.58
