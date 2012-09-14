MOSCOW, Sept 14 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
ALOR: "The intrigue is unraveled - Russian stock markets will keep on
rising."
Gazprombank: Recommends holding long positions in RTS and MICEX
stock indexes with a technical target of 1,500 points in terms of both
indexes.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Dixy Group to report January-August revenues;
MOSCOW - Russia's lower house of parliament is expected to hold a vote on
whether to exclude opposition deputy Gennady Gudkov who is accused of illegally
running his business activity while in parliament.
IN THE PAPERS :
Mobile phone operator MegaFon, which is preparing for a London
flotation, and USM Advisors, owned by tycoon Alisher Usmanov, will buy equal
stakes of 25 percent each in Russia's biggest cellphone retailer Euroset,
Vedomosti daily reported citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russian central bank hikes all rates in surprise move
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rusal expects shift to floating aluminium premiums
Russian retailer Dixy Jan-Aug sales rise 61.6 pct
Russian healthcare firm MDMG plans London IPO
Sistema swings to net loss on mobile unit write-off
Rouble firms on rate hike, rising oil prices
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Economic slowdowns in China, India, Russia entrenched
Russia's Putin condemns killing of US envoy in Libya
"Bolotnaya 17" symbolise Russian resistance to Putin
Russia will not cut emissions under extended Kyoto pact
ENERGY:
Ukraine seeks to cut gas imports from Russia in 2013
COMMODITIES:
Traders spreading Russian grain ban rumours: Deputy PM [DI:nL5E8KD4PW]
Egypt GASC buys 235,00 T Russian, French, Ukrainian wheat
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,508.1 +1.6 pct
MSCI Russia 807.1 +0.3 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.9 +2.3 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 2.924/2.887 pct
EMBI+ Russia 175 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.2625
Rouble/euro 40.3900
NYMEX crude $99.36 +$1.05
ICE Brent crude $116.68 +$0.80
