MOSCOW, Sept 14 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: "The intrigue is unraveled - Russian stock markets will keep on rising." Gazprombank: Recommends holding long positions in RTS and MICEX stock indexes with a technical target of 1,500 points in terms of both indexes. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's Dixy Group to report January-August revenues; MOSCOW - Russia's lower house of parliament is expected to hold a vote on whether to exclude opposition deputy Gennady Gudkov who is accused of illegally running his business activity while in parliament. IN THE PAPERS : Mobile phone operator MegaFon, which is preparing for a London flotation, and USM Advisors, owned by tycoon Alisher Usmanov, will buy equal stakes of 25 percent each in Russia's biggest cellphone retailer Euroset, Vedomosti daily reported citing sources. MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,508.1 +1.6 pct MSCI Russia 807.1 +0.3 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.9 +2.3 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 2.924/2.887 pct EMBI+ Russia 175 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.2625 Rouble/euro 40.3900 NYMEX crude $99.36 +$1.05 ICE Brent crude $116.68 +$0.80