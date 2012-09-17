MOSCOW, Sept 17 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Monday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
ALFA BANK: "The international data flow is light today, with the Empire
Manufacturing the only relevant item. On the domestic front, August industrial
production is due today or tomorrow, with consensus assuming a slowdown to 3.1
percent y/y. MICEX opened down 0.6 percent this morning."
URALSIB: "The (Fed) move should effectively remove most of the risks
connected with the lack of an appropriate and timely policy response to
potential weakness in the economy."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Sberbank's Deputy Chairman Bella Zlatkis to give a
briefing following the lender's announcement to launch a 7.6 percent stake sale;
MOSCOW - IMF Russia Head Odd Per Brekk to give a briefing;
MOSCOW - Global Ports to announce first half results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Commodities trader Gunvor, co-owned by billionaire Gennady Timchenko,
sharply cut its purchases in Russia, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, quoting
possible disagreements with Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin.
Russian Central bank raised its capital outflow forecast for this year to
$65 billion from $10.5 billion, expecting outflows of $10 billion next year if
oil price stays at $97 per barrel and zero outflows with oil price at $121 per
barrel, Vedomosti said, quoting two sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's Sberbank launches 7.6 pct stake sale
Anti-Putin protesters show their strength in Russia
Ukraine risks failing election test, U.S. warns
Russian parliament expels anti-Putin deputy
Russian oil trading king Gunvor crown slips
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Volkswagen enjoys record August vehicle sales
Companies looking to IPO in Europe
Russia's OGK-2 sets price for share issue
Russian retailer Dixy Jan-Aug sales rise 61.6 pct
Russian stocks outperform; cbanks, oil boost rouble
Telenor's Moscow office visited by bailiff
Russia's Mechel may sell Siberian deposit
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
IMF's Lagarde discusses Cyprus bailout, gives
Fighting in Russia's Dagestan region kills 6
Tajikistan agrees Russian base deal to curb
Putin says backs recycling tax on farming machines
Ukraine leader sees EU deal soon, but EU disagrees
ENERGY:
EU's Gazprom probe unlike Microsoft
COMMODITIES:
Russia's Mechel may sell Siberian deposit
CDU at Russia's Syzran refinery halted till Oct
RUSAL woos Chinese investment in Siberia
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,584.3 -0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 857.1 +6.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,016.4 +0.2 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 2.971/2.934 pct
EMBI+ Russia 159 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.4945
Rouble/euro 40.0550
NYMEX crude $99.21 -$0.15
ICE Brent crude $116.98 +$0.30
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
($1 = 30.4837 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)