MOSCOW, Sept 17 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALFA BANK: "The international data flow is light today, with the Empire Manufacturing the only relevant item. On the domestic front, August industrial production is due today or tomorrow, with consensus assuming a slowdown to 3.1 percent y/y. MICEX opened down 0.6 percent this morning." URALSIB: "The (Fed) move should effectively remove most of the risks connected with the lack of an appropriate and timely policy response to potential weakness in the economy." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Sberbank's Deputy Chairman Bella Zlatkis to give a briefing following the lender's announcement to launch a 7.6 percent stake sale; MOSCOW - IMF Russia Head Odd Per Brekk to give a briefing; MOSCOW - Global Ports to announce first half results. IN THE PAPERS : Commodities trader Gunvor, co-owned by billionaire Gennady Timchenko, sharply cut its purchases in Russia, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, quoting possible disagreements with Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin. Russian Central bank raised its capital outflow forecast for this year to $65 billion from $10.5 billion, expecting outflows of $10 billion next year if oil price stays at $97 per barrel and zero outflows with oil price at $121 per barrel, Vedomosti said, quoting two sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's Sberbank launches 7.6 pct stake sale Anti-Putin protesters show their strength in Russia Ukraine risks failing election test, U.S. warns Russian parliament expels anti-Putin deputy Russian oil trading king Gunvor crown slips COMPANIES/MARKETS: Volkswagen enjoys record August vehicle sales Companies looking to IPO in Europe Russia's OGK-2 sets price for share issue Russian retailer Dixy Jan-Aug sales rise 61.6 pct Russian stocks outperform; cbanks, oil boost rouble Telenor's Moscow office visited by bailiff Russia's Mechel may sell Siberian deposit ECONOMY/POLITICS: IMF's Lagarde discusses Cyprus bailout, gives Fighting in Russia's Dagestan region kills 6 Tajikistan agrees Russian base deal to curb Putin says backs recycling tax on farming machines Ukraine leader sees EU deal soon, but EU disagrees ENERGY: EU's Gazprom probe unlike Microsoft COMMODITIES: Russia's Mechel may sell Siberian deposit CDU at Russia's Syzran refinery halted till Oct RUSAL woos Chinese investment in Siberia MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,584.3 -0.3 pct MSCI Russia 857.1 +6.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,016.4 +0.2 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 2.971/2.934 pct EMBI+ Russia 159 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.4945 Rouble/euro 40.0550 NYMEX crude $99.21 -$0.15 ICE Brent crude $116.98 +$0.30