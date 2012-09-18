MOSCOW, Sept 18 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: "In the first part of the session, trading can be influenced by statistics from abroad, namely, consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom and the index of investor confidence in Germany." OLMA: Says Moscow trading may open at Monday's closing levels. EVENTS (All times GMT): ST. PETERSBURG - International energy conference; SKOLKOVO, MOSCOW REGION - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to visit the innovation center; MOSCOW - Russia's Pharmaceutical Production conference. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's state Vnesheconombank (VEB) may become the key investor in a $1.5 billion project to build a new metro line in Kiev, Ukraine, and is holding negotiations with Russian companies that might become involved in the project, Kommersant reports. Russia's Economy Ministry has proposed that the government invest 1.5 trillion roubles ($49.04 billion) in infrastructure bonds in 2013-2015, Vedomosti reports. The St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange will begin trading futures on gasoline and diesel fuel in October, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia launches $5 bln Sberbank stake sale MegaFon's Russia focus to whet IPO appetite IMF to raise Russian inflation forecast COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks ease on Sberbank issue MTS says Uzbek unit assets confiscated by court Defects delay Russian aircraft carrier delivery Russia Global Ports H1 revenue down 1.5 pct Russia's Magnit raises 2012 sales guidance Russia's MDMG to raise at least $150 mln in IPO ECONOMY/POLITICS: Weak industry growth highlights Russian slowdown Putin watches war games, tells soldiers to boost Russia Aug PPI up 5.1 pct m/m, +6.6 pct y/y ENERGY: EU energy chief hopes for solution to Gazprom COMMODITIES: Rosneft, Saras to explore joint commercial Evraz to team up with German hardware Russian grain exports to peter out Oct crude duty seen up 6.4 pct to $418.9/T Russia's wheat export prices to rise further MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,569.7 -0.8 pct MSCI Russia 850.5 -0.8 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,009.2 -0.4 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.010/2.973 pct EMBI+ Russia 171 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.5900 Rouble/euro 40.2175 NYMEX crude $96.85 -$0.56 ICE Brent crude $114.09 -$2.89 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 30.5862 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)