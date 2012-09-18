MOSCOW, Sept 18 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.
ALOR: "In the first part of the session, trading can be
influenced by statistics from abroad, namely, consumer price
inflation in the United Kingdom and the index of investor
confidence in Germany."
OLMA: Says Moscow trading may open at Monday's closing
levels.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
ST. PETERSBURG - International energy conference;
SKOLKOVO, MOSCOW REGION - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to
visit the innovation center;
MOSCOW - Russia's Pharmaceutical Production conference.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's state Vnesheconombank (VEB) may become the key
investor in a $1.5 billion project to build a new metro line in
Kiev, Ukraine, and is holding negotiations with Russian
companies that might become involved in the project, Kommersant
reports.
Russia's Economy Ministry has proposed that the government
invest 1.5 trillion roubles ($49.04 billion) in infrastructure
bonds in 2013-2015, Vedomosti reports.
The St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange will
begin trading futures on gasoline and diesel fuel in October,
Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia launches $5 bln Sberbank stake sale
MegaFon's Russia focus to whet IPO appetite
IMF to raise Russian inflation forecast
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks ease on Sberbank issue
MTS says Uzbek unit assets confiscated by court
Defects delay Russian aircraft carrier delivery
Russia Global Ports H1 revenue down 1.5 pct
Russia's Magnit raises 2012 sales guidance
Russia's MDMG to raise at least $150 mln in IPO
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Weak industry growth highlights Russian slowdown
Putin watches war games, tells soldiers to boost
Russia Aug PPI up 5.1 pct m/m, +6.6 pct y/y
ENERGY:
EU energy chief hopes for solution to Gazprom
COMMODITIES:
Rosneft, Saras to explore joint commercial
Evraz to team up with German hardware
Russian grain exports to peter out
Oct crude duty seen up 6.4 pct to $418.9/T
Russia's wheat export prices to rise further
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,569.7 -0.8 pct
MSCI Russia 850.5 -0.8 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,009.2 -0.4 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.010/2.973 pct
EMBI+ Russia 171 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.5900
Rouble/euro 40.2175
NYMEX crude $96.85 -$0.56
ICE Brent crude $114.09 -$2.89
($1 = 30.5862 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)