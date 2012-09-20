MOSCOW, Sept 20 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): URALSIB - Expected a 0.5 percent fall in the Russian market on opening. OLMA - Today a small correction down is possible because of the external background. ATON - MICEX has fallen below the psychologically important level of 1500, which means that the indicator continues to correct downward and has the potential to fall further. EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI - International Economic Forum chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. ST PETERSBURG - International energy conference. MOSCOW - Russian bank VTB publishes first half financial results. MOSCOW - The head of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky to comment about Russia's grain harvest. MOSCOW - Oil trader Gunvor holds a news conference. MOSCOW - Russian central bank to publish weekly forex reserves. IN THE PAPERS : British Petroleum is in talks over the possible acquisition of a 12.5 percent stake in Rosneft, as part of a deal under which Rosneft will acquire BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, Kommersant reports, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Rosneft seeks $15 bln funding for TNK-BP buy - bankers COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia bank shares, oil prices hit indexes and rouble VTB eyes $2 bln stock offering after Sberbank Russia telcos discuss tower JV to share costs ECONOMY/POLITICS: Thousands in Georgia protest against prisoner abuse Russia says US aid mission sought to sway elections Russia c.bank sees 2012 inflation above 5-6 pct target ENERGY: INTERVIEW-Turkey seeks more Libyan, Saudi, Russian oil COMMODITIES: Iraq buys 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender Russia narrows grain harvest forecast MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,493.1 -1.6 pct MSCI Russia 803.5 -1.5 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 999.3 -1.0 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.949/2.912 pct EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.4981 Rouble/euro 40.9124 NYMEX crude $91.01 -0.89 pct ICE Brent crude $107.95 -0.22 pct For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)