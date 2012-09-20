MOSCOW, Sept 20 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
URALSIB - Expected a 0.5 percent fall in the Russian market on opening.
OLMA - Today a small correction down is possible because of the external
background.
ATON - MICEX has fallen below the psychologically important level of 1500,
which means that the indicator continues to correct downward and has the
potential to fall further.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI - International Economic Forum chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev.
ST PETERSBURG - International energy conference.
MOSCOW - Russian bank VTB publishes first half financial results.
MOSCOW - The head of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky to comment
about Russia's grain harvest.
MOSCOW - Oil trader Gunvor holds a news conference.
MOSCOW - Russian central bank to publish weekly forex reserves.
IN THE PAPERS :
British Petroleum is in talks over the possible acquisition of a 12.5
percent stake in Rosneft, as part of a deal under which Rosneft will
acquire BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, Kommersant reports, citing
sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Rosneft seeks $15 bln funding for TNK-BP buy - bankers
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia bank shares, oil prices hit indexes and rouble
VTB eyes $2 bln stock offering after Sberbank
Russia telcos discuss tower JV to share costs
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Thousands in Georgia protest against prisoner abuse
Russia says US aid mission sought to sway elections
Russia c.bank sees 2012 inflation above 5-6 pct target
ENERGY:
INTERVIEW-Turkey seeks more Libyan, Saudi, Russian oil
COMMODITIES:
Iraq buys 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender
Russia narrows grain harvest forecast
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,493.1 -1.6 pct
MSCI Russia 803.5 -1.5 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 999.3 -1.0 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.949/2.912 pct
EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.4981
Rouble/euro 40.9124
NYMEX crude $91.01 -0.89 pct
ICE Brent crude $107.95 -0.22 pct
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)