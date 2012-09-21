MOSCOW, Sept 21 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
Promsvyazbank: "External sentiments, in our opinion, and
key factors' influence are moderately positive for the Russian
stock market this morning. In such an environment we expect to
see a rise across the board of the most liquid Russian names
at the opening today."
OLMA: "The trading session on the Moscow stock exchange is likely to start
with a small rise in highly liquid shares today."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI - International Economic Forum chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev
MOSCOW - Russian coal miner Raspadskaya to report H1 results
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) launched investigation into oil
companies' practices on domestic oil exchange, where the number of deals
plummeted, Kommersant daily reports.
Stroitransgaz, controlled by Gunvor co-founder Gennady Timchenko, is in
talks to acquire a stake in Energostroyinvestholding, the largest contractor of
Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK), Vedomosti
business daily reports citing sources close to the potential deal.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Fighting in Caucasus kills 14, including militants
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Supply fears hit Russian stocks, oil trips rouble
Russia's M.Video prices share sale at bottom of range
Russian Railways in Peugeot logistics unit talks
TMK recommends H1 dividend of 1.50 rbls/shr
Profit fall at Russia's VTB underlines need for capital
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
US asks Russia for more time to close down aid operations
Jail scandal fells second Georgia minister before vote
Summer time blues for Medvedev over Russian time change
Russian govt seeks to pay for Putin's promises
Russia Jan-Aug net capital flight $52 bln-EconMin
Russia cuts Kyrgyz debt for military, power deals
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $522.8 bln
Russia's gold reserves down 0.1 mln ounces in August
Russia FinMin slows proposed gas extraction tax rises
ENERGY:
Gunvor CEO sees exposure to Russian oil declining
UK's Centrica inks 3-year gas supply deal with Gazprom
Med Crude-Urals steady, no extra Saudi oil offered
Novatek says deal with Germany's EnBW to ease LNG sales
Azerbaijan to delay cuts of its oil export via Russia
COMMODITIES:
AGROKHLEB-Russia's grain exports to decline in October
Russia looks to neighbours to replenish grain stocks
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,518.9 +0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 813.7 -0.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.5 +0.6 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.050/3.013 pct
EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.2585
Rouble/euro 40.4925
NYMEX crude $93.18 +0.76 pct
ICE Brent crude $110.48 +0.45 pct
