MOSCOW, Sept 21 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Promsvyazbank: "External sentiments, in our opinion, and key factors' influence are moderately positive for the Russian stock market this morning. In such an environment we expect to see a rise across the board of the most liquid Russian names at the opening today." OLMA: "The trading session on the Moscow stock exchange is likely to start with a small rise in highly liquid shares today." EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI - International Economic Forum chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev MOSCOW - Russian coal miner Raspadskaya to report H1 results IN THE PAPERS : Russian Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) launched investigation into oil companies' practices on domestic oil exchange, where the number of deals plummeted, Kommersant daily reports. Stroitransgaz, controlled by Gunvor co-founder Gennady Timchenko, is in talks to acquire a stake in Energostroyinvestholding, the largest contractor of Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK), Vedomosti business daily reports citing sources close to the potential deal. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Fighting in Caucasus kills 14, including militants COMPANIES/MARKETS: Supply fears hit Russian stocks, oil trips rouble Russia's M.Video prices share sale at bottom of range Russian Railways in Peugeot logistics unit talks TMK recommends H1 dividend of 1.50 rbls/shr Profit fall at Russia's VTB underlines need for capital ECONOMY/POLITICS: US asks Russia for more time to close down aid operations Jail scandal fells second Georgia minister before vote Summer time blues for Medvedev over Russian time change Russian govt seeks to pay for Putin's promises Russia Jan-Aug net capital flight $52 bln-EconMin Russia cuts Kyrgyz debt for military, power deals TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $522.8 bln Russia's gold reserves down 0.1 mln ounces in August Russia FinMin slows proposed gas extraction tax rises ENERGY: Gunvor CEO sees exposure to Russian oil declining UK's Centrica inks 3-year gas supply deal with Gazprom Med Crude-Urals steady, no extra Saudi oil offered Novatek says deal with Germany's EnBW to ease LNG sales Azerbaijan to delay cuts of its oil export via Russia COMMODITIES: AGROKHLEB-Russia's grain exports to decline in October Russia looks to neighbours to replenish grain stocks MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,518.9 +0.2 pct MSCI Russia 813.7 -0.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.5 +0.6 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.050/3.013 pct EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.2585 Rouble/euro 40.4925 NYMEX crude $93.18 +0.76 pct ICE Brent crude $110.48 +0.45 pct For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)