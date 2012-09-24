MOSCOW, Sept 24 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Monday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says Russian bourses can decline slightly at
the opening, tracking mood on international indices.
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down
0.5 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit;
MOSCOW - Russian-American conference on antimonopoly laws;
MOSCOW - Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker
visits;
ROSTOV-ON-DON - Russia Grain 2012 conference/
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian holding company Sistema is interested in
buying Russian Railways stake in rail firm Freight One, the
daily Kommersant reports citing sources.
The business daily Vedomosti runs an interview with Sberbank
Chief Executive German Gref.
Russia's Ministry of Labour has submitted its proposal of
pension reform to the government, Kommersant reports.
Russian government is losing the fight against inflation
because of drought, the weakening of the rouble and the last
phase of the election cycle, Novye Izvestya reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Macho image fades as Russia's Putin nears 60
Russia's Medvedev offers rare criticism of Putin
RUSSIA SUMMIT:
Speakers at Reuters Russia Investment Summit
Russia on the brink of stagnation-Kudrin
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia says India aircraft delivery delayed 5 mo
Promsvyazbank moves closer to London IPO
Russian stocks mixed, future gains eyed
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Former Russia defence chief Grachev dies
Drunken driver kills 7 at Moscow bus stop
Photo evoking Pussy Riot pulled from IKEA Russia
Khodorkovsky's partner must stay in prison
ENERGY:
Gazprom says tax rises curb upstream investments
COMMODITIES:
Deputy agmin surprised by grain export bank talk
Russia EconMin, Deputy PM at odds on grain
BP plans board seat for Russian-paper
Russia Deputy PM says no plans to limit grain
Evraz to pay H1 dividend of $0.11 per share
Raspadskaya lowers coal output fcast
Norilsk Nickel says H1 profit to exceed $1.4 bln
BP may buy Rosneft stake as part of TNK-BP exit
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,522.3 0.0 pct
MSCI Russia 818.4 +0.6 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.0 -0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.020/2.983 pct
EMBI+ Russia 174 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0500
Rouble/euro 40.3371
NYMEX crude $92.10 -$1.08
ICE Brent crude $110.59 +$0.08
