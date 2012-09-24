MOSCOW, Sept 24 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says Russian bourses can decline slightly at the opening, tracking mood on international indices. TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.5 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit; MOSCOW - Russian-American conference on antimonopoly laws; MOSCOW - Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker visits; ROSTOV-ON-DON - Russia Grain 2012 conference/ IN THE PAPERS : Russian holding company Sistema is interested in buying Russian Railways stake in rail firm Freight One, the daily Kommersant reports citing sources. The business daily Vedomosti runs an interview with Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref. Russia's Ministry of Labour has submitted its proposal of pension reform to the government, Kommersant reports. Russian government is losing the fight against inflation because of drought, the weakening of the rouble and the last phase of the election cycle, Novye Izvestya reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Macho image fades as Russia's Putin nears 60 Russia's Medvedev offers rare criticism of Putin RUSSIA SUMMIT: Speakers at Reuters Russia Investment Summit Russia on the brink of stagnation-Kudrin COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia says India aircraft delivery delayed 5 mo Promsvyazbank moves closer to London IPO Russian stocks mixed, future gains eyed ECONOMY/POLITICS: Former Russia defence chief Grachev dies Drunken driver kills 7 at Moscow bus stop Photo evoking Pussy Riot pulled from IKEA Russia Khodorkovsky's partner must stay in prison ENERGY: Gazprom says tax rises curb upstream investments COMMODITIES: Deputy agmin surprised by grain export bank talk Russia EconMin, Deputy PM at odds on grain BP plans board seat for Russian-paper Russia Deputy PM says no plans to limit grain Evraz to pay H1 dividend of $0.11 per share Raspadskaya lowers coal output fcast Norilsk Nickel says H1 profit to exceed $1.4 bln BP may buy Rosneft stake as part of TNK-BP exit MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,522.3 0.0 pct MSCI Russia 818.4 +0.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.0 -0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.020/2.983 pct EMBI+ Russia 174 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0500 Rouble/euro 40.3371 NYMEX crude $92.10 -$1.08 ICE Brent crude $110.59 +$0.08 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)