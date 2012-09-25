MOSCOW, Sept 25 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB CAPITAL - raises its target prices for Russian gold miners. Its top picks are Polymetal and Polyus Gold, where it expects solid production growth and cost control to stoke EBITDA growth of 50-60 percent. OLMA - Expects an insignificant rise in the market on opening because of an upward correction in energy prices. PROMSVYAZBANK - Expects a small rise in the most liquid Russian shares, because the external background is moderately positively. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker MOSCOW - Annual conference by Fitch Ratings on Russian macro and banking sector outlook MOSCOW - Briefing by Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov IN THE PAPERS : Proposals by the Ministry of Communications will prevent Russia's four major telecoms companies from building LTE networks, as they specify a different frequency range from those contained in the companies' licences, the Vedomosti business daily reports, citing a letter from the director of the Union of LTE Operators. Evraz Group has accepted the first round of four tenders for a stake in railway operator Evraztrans, and hopes to raise more than $250 million from the sale, the Kommersant daily reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Kazakh leader names PM as chief of staff to reassert grip OSCE and EU give thumbs-down to Belarus poll REUTERS SUMMIT: Russia on the brink of stagnation-Kudrin Putin could lose power "overnight" without reforms-economist Gazprom kicks EU gas complaint up to Kremlin Promsvyazbank to float in Moscow and London Steel pipe maker TMK bets on US gas export boom Russia's Kamaz warns of economy slowdown headwinds COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks and rouble hit by weaker commodities Russia's VTB to issue dollar Eurocommercial paper -sources ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian crash prompts calls for tougher drink-drive punishment ENERGY: BP considers spot-indexed Shah Deniz II gas sales Russia to apply more cuts in oil exports duty COMMODITIES: Russian wheat prices raise inflation fears, export question Russia's PM Medvedev sees 2012 grain crop at 70 mln tonnes Russia's 2012 grain exportable surplus seen at 12.2 mln T MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,513.3 0.25 pct MSCI Russia 811.5 -0.84 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,003.1 -0.13 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.074/3.037 pct EMBI+ Russia 182 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1600 Rouble/euro 40.2500 NYMEX crude $92.15 +0.22 ICE Brent crude $109.92 +0.11 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Jason Bush)