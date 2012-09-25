MOSCOW, Sept 25 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
VTB CAPITAL - raises its target prices for Russian gold miners. Its top
picks are Polymetal and Polyus Gold, where it expects solid production growth
and cost control to stoke EBITDA growth of 50-60 percent.
OLMA - Expects an insignificant rise in the market on opening because of an
upward correction in energy prices.
PROMSVYAZBANK - Expects a small rise in the most liquid Russian shares,
because the external background is moderately positively.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Luxembourg's Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker
MOSCOW - Annual conference by Fitch Ratings on Russian macro and banking
sector outlook
MOSCOW - Briefing by Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov
IN THE PAPERS :
Proposals by the Ministry of Communications will prevent Russia's four major
telecoms companies from building LTE networks, as they specify a different
frequency range from those contained in the companies' licences, the Vedomosti
business daily reports, citing a letter from the director of the Union of LTE
Operators.
Evraz Group has accepted the first round of four tenders for a stake in
railway operator Evraztrans, and hopes to raise more than $250 million from the
sale, the Kommersant daily reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Kazakh leader names PM as chief of staff to reassert grip
OSCE and EU give thumbs-down to Belarus poll
REUTERS SUMMIT:
Russia on the brink of stagnation-Kudrin
Putin could lose power "overnight" without reforms-economist
Gazprom kicks EU gas complaint up to Kremlin
Promsvyazbank to float in Moscow and London
Steel pipe maker TMK bets on US gas export boom
Russia's Kamaz warns of economy slowdown headwinds
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks and rouble hit by weaker commodities
Russia's VTB to issue dollar Eurocommercial paper -sources
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian crash prompts calls for tougher drink-drive punishment
ENERGY:
BP considers spot-indexed Shah Deniz II gas sales
Russia to apply more cuts in oil exports duty
COMMODITIES:
Russian wheat prices raise inflation fears, export question
Russia's PM Medvedev sees 2012 grain crop at 70 mln tonnes
Russia's 2012 grain exportable surplus seen at 12.2 mln T
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,513.3 0.25 pct
MSCI Russia 811.5 -0.84 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,003.1 -0.13 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.074/3.037 pct
EMBI+ Russia 182 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1600
Rouble/euro 40.2500
NYMEX crude $92.15 +0.22
ICE Brent crude $109.92 +0.11
(Compiled by Jason Bush)