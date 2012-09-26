MOSCOW, Sept 26 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Troika Dialog: "Globally, most of the concerns have to do with growth and whether the stimulus measures will be enough to add momentum... Asian stocks are weaker today on the same concerns... We are opening our prices this morning down 1.5 percent." Alfa-Bank: "Overnight the euro dropped to below 1.29 against the dollar and oil lost more than $2/bbl, suggesting a weak start into today's trading session. Asian markets are heading south this morning." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks at the Federation Council upper house of parliament and attends a government commission on grain and food. MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant reports that Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz plans to exit from the Junin 6 oil block development project in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, with its share likely going to its Russian joint-venture partners - Rosneft, LUKOIL, TNK-BP and Gazpromneft. Trading house Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, plans to return to the electricity trading market and already applied for a licence in Bulgaria, Vedomosti writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : RUSSIA SUMMIT: Russia will not restrict grain exports - Deputy PM Medvedev govt to rule on BP's sale of TNK-BP RUSAL sees refinancing deal within six months Nord Gold sees High River Gold offer "soon" Russia may soon open up big untapped gold deposits Russian media magnate Lebedev fears prison COMPANIES/MARKETS: Sistema may raise more than $1 bln for potential deals Mail.Ru shareholder sells stake for $400 mln Mechel says may sell mining division Russia's rouble rises on higher oil, shares mixed Lending boom makes Russian banks vulnerable to shocks Sberbank may extend term of $1 bln Belaruskali loan Truckmaker Kamaz reaps rewards from efficiency drive RLPC-TNK-BP signs $675 mln loan - bankers ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian lawmakers call for jail for "blasphemous acts" Eurogroup's Juncker, Russia's Putin put faith in euro Russia praises Belarus vote, rejects OSCE criticism ENERGY: Russia to boost Oct Black Sea oil exports Iraq cabinet approves 3 oil and gas deals Turkey to begin Russia gas contract talks in new year MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,503.2 -0.52 pct MSCI Russia 812.4 +0.11 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 994.2 -0.77 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.073/3.036 pct EMBI+ Russia 188 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1600 Rouble/euro 40.2300 NYMEX crude $90.79 -$0.58 ICE Brent crude $109.78 -$0.67 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)