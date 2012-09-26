MOSCOW, Sept 26 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
Troika Dialog: "Globally, most of the concerns have to do with growth and
whether the stimulus measures will be enough to add momentum... Asian stocks are
weaker today on the same concerns... We are opening our prices this morning down
1.5 percent."
Alfa-Bank: "Overnight the euro dropped to below 1.29 against the dollar and
oil lost more than $2/bbl, suggesting a weak start into today's trading session.
Asian markets are heading south this morning."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks at the
Federation Council upper house of parliament and attends a government commission
on grain and food.
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant reports that Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz plans
to exit from the Junin 6 oil block development project in Venezuela's Orinoco
belt, with its share likely going to its Russian joint-venture partners -
Rosneft, LUKOIL, TNK-BP and Gazpromneft.
Trading house Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, plans to return to the
electricity trading market and already applied for a licence in Bulgaria,
Vedomosti writes.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
RUSSIA SUMMIT:
Russia will not restrict grain exports - Deputy PM
Medvedev govt to rule on BP's sale of TNK-BP
RUSAL sees refinancing deal within six months
Nord Gold sees High River Gold offer "soon"
Russia may soon open up big untapped gold deposits
Russian media magnate Lebedev fears prison
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Sistema may raise more than $1 bln for potential deals
Mail.Ru shareholder sells stake for $400 mln
Mechel says may sell mining division
Russia's rouble rises on higher oil, shares mixed
Lending boom makes Russian banks vulnerable to shocks
Sberbank may extend term of $1 bln Belaruskali loan
Truckmaker Kamaz reaps rewards from efficiency drive
RLPC-TNK-BP signs $675 mln loan - bankers
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian lawmakers call for jail for "blasphemous acts"
Eurogroup's Juncker, Russia's Putin put faith in euro
Russia praises Belarus vote, rejects OSCE criticism
ENERGY:
Russia to boost Oct Black Sea oil exports
Iraq cabinet approves 3 oil and gas deals
Turkey to begin Russia gas contract talks in new year
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,503.2 -0.52 pct
MSCI Russia 812.4 +0.11 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 994.2 -0.77 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.073/3.036 pct
EMBI+ Russia 188 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1600
Rouble/euro 40.2300
NYMEX crude $90.79 -$0.58
ICE Brent crude $109.78 -$0.67
