STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mixed for Russian stock market's opening, expecting to see moderate changes among most liquid domestic stocks. VTB CAPITAL: "As we go to print, Asia is trading mixed. S&P500 closed flat overnight... As for domestic corporate events today, O'Key is due to present its 3Q12 trading update. On the global front, we have the publication of the Eurozone August industrial production, the US PPI and Michigan October consumer sentiment index." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his deputy Arkady Dvorkovich along with Agriculture Ministry officials to attend Agriculture fair; MOSCOW - International Monetary Fund to present its October World Economic Outlook; MOSCOW - Retailer O'Key to present trading update. IN THE PAPERS : Oleg Vyugin, Russia's financial market watchdog' s former head, is the most likely candidate to become president of the Moscow stock exchange, after its head Ruben Aganbegyuan joined Otkritie Financial Corporation, Vedomosti said. Russian Direct Investment Fund, BlackRock, Interros, Russia Partners and VTB Capital may become investors with Russian private healthcare provider MD Medical Group, which closed order books for its initial public offering late on Thursday, Vedomosti said, citing sources. Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is looking into building an oil-product pipeline between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, which may cost at least $700 million but will help the company to get closer to its goal of becoming an international player, Kommersant daily said. Russia's biggest cellphone retailer Euroset was valued at $2.4 billion including its debt of $300 million, for a planned deal with mobile phone operator MegaFon, which intends to buy a half stake in retailer, Vedomosti said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Turkey says Syria plane was carrying Russian-made munitions Azeri president attacks BP over low oil output MegaFon seeks IPO investors with governance pledge COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's X5 Retail halves sales growth forecast Russia stocks, rouble up as Middle East tension flares Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes down 8 pct q/q Russia's Nord Gold Q3 revenue up 27 pct yr/yr Russia's MDMG narrows IPO price range-sources ECONOMY/POLITICS: TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $528.0 bln ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Withering Druzhba oil supply hits Central Europe-Gazprom TNK-BP head of upstream to leave company-sources Major Black Sea grain exporters face 27 pct crop fall Russia 2012/13 beet sugar output seen falling-attache MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,488.3 -0.14 pct MSCI Russia 795.3 +0.29 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 996.0 +0.01 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.790/2.753 pct EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0075 Rouble/euro 40.2200 NYMEX crude $92.20 +$0.59 ICE Brent crude $115.45 +$0.52