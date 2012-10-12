MOSCOW, Oct 12 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mixed for Russian stock market's
opening, expecting to see moderate changes among most liquid domestic stocks.
VTB CAPITAL: "As we go to print, Asia is trading mixed. S&P500 closed flat
overnight... As for domestic corporate events today, O'Key is due to present its
3Q12 trading update. On the global front, we have the publication of the
Eurozone August industrial production, the US PPI and Michigan October consumer
sentiment index."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his deputy Arkady
Dvorkovich along with Agriculture Ministry officials to attend Agriculture fair;
MOSCOW - International Monetary Fund to present its October World Economic
Outlook;
MOSCOW - Retailer O'Key to present trading update.
IN THE PAPERS :
Oleg Vyugin, Russia's financial market watchdog' s former head, is the most
likely candidate to become president of the Moscow stock exchange, after its
head Ruben Aganbegyuan joined Otkritie Financial Corporation, Vedomosti said.
Russian Direct Investment Fund, BlackRock, Interros, Russia Partners and VTB
Capital may become investors with Russian private healthcare provider MD Medical
Group, which closed order books for its initial public offering late on
Thursday, Vedomosti said, citing sources.
Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is looking into building an
oil-product pipeline between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, which may cost at least
$700 million but will help the company to get closer to its goal of becoming an
international player, Kommersant daily said.
Russia's biggest cellphone retailer Euroset was valued at $2.4 billion
including its debt of $300 million, for a planned deal with mobile phone
operator MegaFon, which intends to buy a half stake in retailer,
Vedomosti said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Turkey says Syria plane was carrying Russian-made munitions
Azeri president attacks BP over low oil output
MegaFon seeks IPO investors with governance pledge
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's X5 Retail halves sales growth forecast
Russia stocks, rouble up as Middle East tension flares
Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes down 8 pct q/q
Russia's Nord Gold Q3 revenue up 27 pct yr/yr
Russia's MDMG narrows IPO price range-sources
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $528.0 bln
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Withering Druzhba oil supply hits Central Europe-Gazprom
TNK-BP head of upstream to leave company-sources
Major Black Sea grain exporters face 27 pct crop fall
Russia 2012/13 beet sugar output seen falling-attache
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,488.3 -0.14 pct
MSCI Russia 795.3 +0.29 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 996.0 +0.01 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.790/2.753 pct
EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0075
Rouble/euro 40.2200
NYMEX crude $92.20 +$0.59
ICE Brent crude $115.45 +$0.52
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)