MOSCOW, Oct 15 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "At the start of trading there might be further correction driven by external factors, but for now there are no reasons for strong movements." PROMSVYAZBANK: "Corporate quarterly reporting this week will add volatility to stock markets, with about 100 U.S. and European companies scheduled to report financial results." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov gives a press conference on results of the Oct. 14 elections; MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to take part via a video link in the launch of a line at the Boguchanskaya Hydro Power Plant; MOSCOW - Foreign Investment Advisory Council meeting; IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti runs an interview with Peter Voser, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell. JCDecaux SA, Europe's largest international outdoor advertising company, plans to buy 25 percent of Russ Outdoor, Kommersant reports, citing sources within Russ Outdoor. Russia's accession to the World Trade Organisation will cost the country 75 billion roubles in the next three years, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reports, citing the head of the Duma's economic policy committee Igor Rudensky. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Oligarchs to kick off BP's Russian sale talks Russian elections preserve Putin's dominance Freed Pussy Riot member says prank not in vain COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Magnit eyes regional push MD Medical nets $311 mln from London float Russian shares hurt by growth worries, IPOs Fertiliser group Phosagro mulls share issue O'Key sees over 30 pct sales growth in 2013 Gazprombank plans subordinated perpetual Eurobond ECONOMY/POLITICS: Bernanke defends Fed stimulus Plane grounding not to hurt ties with Turkey Russia: no weapons on Syrian plane intercepted Russians being pressured in US "spy" case -Moscow COMMODITIES: TNK-BP likely to expand 2013 oil buyers list TNK-BP to name Slobodin as acting upstream head RUSAL eyes Siberia smelter with Chinese partner MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,472.0 0.0 pct MSCI Russia 786.5 -1.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 992.4 -0.4 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.778/2.741 pct EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0300 Rouble/euro 40.2400 NYMEX crude $91.17 -$1.03 ICE Brent crude $114.07 -$1.38