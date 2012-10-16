MOSCOW, Oct 16 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: Says corporate agenda is busy on Tuesday, as Goldman Sachs, Coca Cola and Johnson&Johnson are to present quarterly earnings, also UK and eurozone consumer prices indexes are expected to be published. PROMSVYAZBANK: External background is moderate positive for Russian stock market's opening, expecting to see a moderate increase among the most liquid domestic stocks. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin meets Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin; MOSCOW - Standard and Poor's to hold a conference "Russia in global context"; MOSCOW - Russian annual financial conference backed by Finance Ministry; MOSCOW - Petropavlovsk to report third quarter production figures. IN THE PAPERS : International Financial Club, a mid-sized lender co-owned by Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov and a group of other billionaires including Viktor Vekselberg, might be partly sold to Maksim Nogotkov, main owner with Russia's second largest phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, Kommersant reports. Vedomosti runs an interview with Nicandro Durante, Chief Executive of British American Tabacco. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian punk band lose appeal to stay in Moscow prison Debt-strapped Mechel girds for asset fire sale Demand prompts Rosneft to revise $15 bln loan - bankers COMPANIES/MARKETS: Magnit eyes Siberia as it pushes into regions MegaFon could pay $1.3bln for half of phone retailer Globaltrans share placement fully subscribed - sources Russia's Promsvyazbank postpones IPO Renault-Nissan to lift savings, revamp alliance Russia to create "umbrella" company to manager grids Russian shares reverse gains, rouble flat ECONOMY/POLITICS: Armenian plane en route to Syria searched in Turkey EU renews Belarus sanctions due to human rights concerns Tennis-Kremlin Cup women's singles round 1 Tennis-Kremlin Cup men's singles round 1 results COMMODITIES: Norilsk sees low nickel prices cutting world output Wheat prices further down, but above competitive level MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,470.1 0.2 pct MSCI Russia 784.0 -1.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 999.5 -0.4 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.746/2.711 pct EMBI+ Russia 156 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0300 Rouble/euro 40.2400 NYMEX crude $91.80 +$0.63 ICE Brent crude $115.60 +$1.53 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)