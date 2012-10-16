MOSCOW, Oct 16 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
ALOR: Says corporate agenda is busy on Tuesday, as Goldman Sachs, Coca Cola
and Johnson&Johnson are to present quarterly earnings, also UK and eurozone
consumer prices indexes are expected to be published.
PROMSVYAZBANK: External background is moderate positive for Russian stock
market's opening, expecting to see a moderate increase among the most liquid
domestic stocks.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin meets Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller,
VTB CEO Andrey Kostin;
MOSCOW - Standard and Poor's to hold a conference "Russia in global
context";
MOSCOW - Russian annual financial conference backed by Finance Ministry;
MOSCOW - Petropavlovsk to report third quarter production figures.
IN THE PAPERS :
International Financial Club, a mid-sized lender co-owned by Russian tycoon
Mikhail Prokhorov and a group of other billionaires including Viktor Vekselberg,
might be partly sold to Maksim Nogotkov, main owner with Russia's second largest
phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, Kommersant reports.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Nicandro Durante, Chief Executive of
British American Tabacco.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russian punk band lose appeal to stay in Moscow prison
Debt-strapped Mechel girds for asset fire sale
Demand prompts Rosneft to revise $15 bln loan - bankers
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Magnit eyes Siberia as it pushes into regions
MegaFon could pay $1.3bln for half of phone retailer
Globaltrans share placement fully subscribed - sources
Russia's Promsvyazbank postpones IPO
Renault-Nissan to lift savings, revamp alliance
Russia to create "umbrella" company to manager grids
Russian shares reverse gains, rouble flat
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Armenian plane en route to Syria searched in Turkey
EU renews Belarus sanctions due to human rights concerns
Tennis-Kremlin Cup women's singles round 1
Tennis-Kremlin Cup men's singles round 1 results
COMMODITIES:
Norilsk sees low nickel prices cutting world output
Wheat prices further down, but above competitive level
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,470.1 0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 784.0 -1.1 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 999.5 -0.4 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.746/2.711 pct
EMBI+ Russia 156 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0300
Rouble/euro 40.2400
NYMEX crude $91.80 +$0.63
ICE Brent crude $115.60 +$1.53
