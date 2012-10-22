MOSCOW, Oct 22 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Monday.
ALOR: "At the start of domestic trading bears will receive
support from the negative external background."
ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "MICEX is likely to get down very close
to the 1,450 points threshold and may even try to fall below it.
Unfortunately, Brent crude is too weak to provide substantial
support to Russian shares."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Ukrainian
counterpart Viktor Yanukovich;
MOSCOW - The Duma, Russia's lower house of the parliament, to
hold a hearing on human rights in the United States.
IN THE PAPERS :
Privatisation of Russian companies should take place on
Moscow bourses not in London, the business daily Vedomosti
reports, citing Dmitry Pankin, the head of Russia's Federal
Financial Markets Service.
Social risks, such as those caused by changes in the system
of early retirement, may slow down Russia's pension reform, the
daily Kommersant reports.
Condoms and baby pacifiers were behind the recent disruption
of work of the Druzhba gas pipeline in Slovakia and the Czech
Republic, the business daily Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
BP, Rosneft set for $25 bln-plus TNK-BP deal
Russian economy weakened by monetary tightening
Putin flexes muscle in test of nuclear arsenal
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Yandex targets Google with expansion abroad
Steel firms lead shares lower on economy concern
M.Video proposes 30 rbl/share 9-m dividend
Gazprombank raises $1 bln with Eurobond issue
Russian Railways secures 50 bln rouble Sberbank
Phosagro to issue additional 13.5 mln shares
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Headscarf debate highlights Muslims' grievences
Russian forces kill 49 militants in operation
Opposition "election" hit by cyber attack
Russian advice leaflet for migrants stirs outrage
Kremlin backer resigns seat
Freed band member takes case to European Court
ENERGY:
Gazprom says ups gas flows to Turkey after blast
COMMODITIES:
Russia opposes ban on grain exports - report
BP board considers Rosneft bid for TNK-BP
TNK-BP manager arrested on suspicion of fraud
Rosneft to launch delayed 20 bln rouble
Russia reaps 39.5 mln t wheat with harvest
Russia's gold reserves unchanged in September
Uralkali cuts 2012 production forecast
MMK says Q3 crude steel production up 2 pct
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,489.2 -0.4 pct
MSCI Russia 800.4 -0.9 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.1 -0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.749/2.711 pct
EMBI+ Russia 145 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.8560
Rouble/euro 40.2500
NYMEX crude $90.50 -$1.61
ICE Brent crude $110.80 -$1.65
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)