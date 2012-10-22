MOSCOW, Oct 22 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: "At the start of domestic trading bears will receive support from the negative external background." ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "MICEX is likely to get down very close to the 1,450 points threshold and may even try to fall below it. Unfortunately, Brent crude is too weak to provide substantial support to Russian shares." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich; MOSCOW - The Duma, Russia's lower house of the parliament, to hold a hearing on human rights in the United States. IN THE PAPERS : Privatisation of Russian companies should take place on Moscow bourses not in London, the business daily Vedomosti reports, citing Dmitry Pankin, the head of Russia's Federal Financial Markets Service. Social risks, such as those caused by changes in the system of early retirement, may slow down Russia's pension reform, the daily Kommersant reports. Condoms and baby pacifiers were behind the recent disruption of work of the Druzhba gas pipeline in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the business daily Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: BP, Rosneft set for $25 bln-plus TNK-BP deal Russian economy weakened by monetary tightening Putin flexes muscle in test of nuclear arsenal COMPANIES/MARKETS: Yandex targets Google with expansion abroad Steel firms lead shares lower on economy concern M.Video proposes 30 rbl/share 9-m dividend Gazprombank raises $1 bln with Eurobond issue Russian Railways secures 50 bln rouble Sberbank Phosagro to issue additional 13.5 mln shares ECONOMY/POLITICS: Headscarf debate highlights Muslims' grievences Russian forces kill 49 militants in operation Opposition "election" hit by cyber attack Russian advice leaflet for migrants stirs outrage Kremlin backer resigns seat Freed band member takes case to European Court ENERGY: Gazprom says ups gas flows to Turkey after blast COMMODITIES: Russia opposes ban on grain exports - report BP board considers Rosneft bid for TNK-BP TNK-BP manager arrested on suspicion of fraud Rosneft to launch delayed 20 bln rouble Russia reaps 39.5 mln t wheat with harvest Russia's gold reserves unchanged in September Uralkali cuts 2012 production forecast MMK says Q3 crude steel production up 2 pct MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,489.2 -0.4 pct MSCI Russia 800.4 -0.9 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.1 -0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.749/2.711 pct EMBI+ Russia 145 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.8560 Rouble/euro 40.2500 NYMEX crude $90.50 -$1.61 ICE Brent crude $110.80 -$1.65 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)