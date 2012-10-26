MOSCOW, Oct 26 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: Says downside correction is possible at early trade on Friday given Apple's and Amazon's disappointing earning reports, which resulted in negative reaction among stock markets worldwide. VTB CAPITAL: "On the global agenda, watch the US third quarter GDP and Michigan October consumer sentiment (final). Also, Japan September CPI and German November consumer confidence index are to be released." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Moscow's International Energy Week; ST.PETERSBURG, Russia - President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of an agency for relations with Russians who live abroad in former Soviet republics and further afield; KIEV - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich delivers his televised address ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections; MOSCOW - Banking conference hosted by Alfa Bank, Russia's top private player co-owned by TNK-BP shareholder Mikhail Fridman; MOSCOW - Severstal to present nine month production results. IN THE PAPERS : Russian banker Igor Kim, co-owner of Expobank, is seen as the only real candidate to buy Absolut Bank from Belgian KBC, as other contender, Nomos Bank, scrapped plans to acquire the asset, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing sources. Gazprom asked Russian subsoil watchdog to adjust licence of its giant Shtokman gas field to postpone production start, Kommersant daily newspaper said. Russian Renaissance Group launched consumer lending business in Nigeria, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian investigators raid defence firm in fraud probe Georgian tycoon Ivanishvili confirmed as prime minister Russia's Putin: Mixed feelings over Rosneft-BP alliance Pussy Riot got what they deserved - Putin COMPANIES/MARKETS: Norilsk 9-mo nickel output up 3 pct Russia's Magnit 9M net profit rises 123 pct Russia's Pharmstandard Q3 sales rise 84 pct Russian govt eyes VTB share sale next year Russia's MTS to buy stake in parent Sistema's bank Magnit pledges to trim margins to retain market share ECONOMY/POLITICS: TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $529.4 bln Russia suggests U.S. coordinating arms supplies to Syria rebels Kremlin dismisses talk Putin has back trouble Russia wants answers on NATO post-2014 Afghan mission EBRD cuts Ukraine growth forecast, bank deleveraging slows ENERGY: Russia to cut Urals crude exports in November-schedule Rosneft may up Druzhba link crude supply to Germany-sources Russia may sell 6 pct of Rosneft in 2013-EconMin Chevron to prospect for shale gas in Lithuania Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia, spill COMMODITIES: GRAINS: Decline on tepid export sales; demand concerns EU wheat down as Ukraine focus fades MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1456.87 -0.04 pct MSCI Russia 778.25 -0.34 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 993.33 -0.58 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.877/2.840 pct EMBI+ Russia 152 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.3625 Rouble/euro 40.6425 NYMEX crude $85.32 -$0.78 ICE Brent crude $107.61 -$0.51 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)