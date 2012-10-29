MOSCOW, Oct 29 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: "MICEX can start its session near Friday's closing levels as external reference points have changed only slightly." OLMA: Expects a slight correction in shares at the opening in Moscow due to slipping oil prices. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria crisis, Lakhdar Brahimi, to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; MOSCOW - AutoRetail in Russia conference organised by Adam Smith Conferences; MOSCOW - Rostelecom board meeting; MOSCOW - Russian Railways, RZhD, board meeting to discuss the company's financial plan and investment programme for 2013-2015; IN THE PAPERS : The Kremlin administration wants to move the Supreme and Supreme Arbitration courts from Moscow to St. Petersburg, the daily Kommersant reports. Aton Brokerage Chief Executive Officer Andrei Shemetov has been offered the post of deputy chief executive of the Moscow Exchange, Kommersant reports. Vedomosti runs an interview with Michael Landel, chief executive of Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company. Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot could launch a low-cost airline within a year, Vedomosti reports. Russia's retail chains may be allowed to sell non-prescription drugs as part of the government's effort to increase competition on the pharmacy market, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Ukraine ruling party seems set for election win Prokhorov reassures focuses on politics COMPANIES/MARKETS: Shares at multi-week lows, oil supports rouble Alfa Bank eyes European banking assets ECONOMY/POLITICS: Econ Min cuts 2012 industry output forecast Summit postponed amid worries over Putin health Activists detained after opposition council meets Anti-Putin opposition leader charged Ship missing in rough Okhotsk Sea, 11 on board COMMODITIES: Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia Russia expands sales of grain from stocks Russia reaps 39.6 mln t wheat in harvest Norilsk 9-mo nickel output up 3 pct Severstal Q3 steel output down 1 pct q/q MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,442.5 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 770.2 -1.0 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 991.4 +0.6 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.913/2.876 pct EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.4200 Rouble/euro 40.6490 NYMEX crude $86.43 +$1.11 ICE Brent crude $109.80 +$2.19 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)