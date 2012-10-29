MOSCOW, Oct 29 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Monday.
ALOR: "MICEX can start its session near Friday's closing levels
as external reference points have changed only slightly."
OLMA: Expects a slight correction in shares at the opening in
Moscow due to slipping oil prices.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria crisis, Lakhdar
Brahimi, to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov;
MOSCOW - AutoRetail in Russia conference organised by Adam Smith
Conferences;
MOSCOW - Rostelecom board meeting;
MOSCOW - Russian Railways, RZhD, board meeting to discuss the
company's financial plan and investment programme for 2013-2015;
IN THE PAPERS :
The Kremlin administration wants to move the Supreme and Supreme
Arbitration courts from Moscow to St. Petersburg, the daily
Kommersant reports.
Aton Brokerage Chief Executive Officer Andrei Shemetov has
been offered the post of deputy chief executive of the Moscow
Exchange, Kommersant reports.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Michael Landel, chief
executive of Sodexo, a food services and facilities
management company.
Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot could launch a
low-cost airline within a year, Vedomosti reports.
Russia's retail chains may be allowed to sell
non-prescription drugs as part of the government's effort to
increase competition on the pharmacy market, Kommersant reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Ukraine ruling party seems set for election win
Prokhorov reassures focuses on politics
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Shares at multi-week lows, oil supports rouble
Alfa Bank eyes European banking assets
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Econ Min cuts 2012 industry output forecast
Summit postponed amid worries over Putin health
Activists detained after opposition council meets
Anti-Putin opposition leader charged
Ship missing in rough Okhotsk Sea, 11 on board
COMMODITIES:
Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia
Russia expands sales of grain from stocks
Russia reaps 39.6 mln t wheat in harvest
Norilsk 9-mo nickel output up 3 pct
Severstal Q3 steel output down 1 pct q/q
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,442.5 +0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 770.2 -1.0 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 991.4 +0.6 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.913/2.876 pct
EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.4200
Rouble/euro 40.6490
NYMEX crude $86.43 +$1.11
ICE Brent crude $109.80 +$2.19
