MOSCOW, Oct 31 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
ALOR: "Opening of trading on the Russian stock market is
expected neutral due to only a slight change in the external
background."
ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "On Wednesday, Oct. 31, back in the
spotlight will be statistics on inflation and unemployment in
the euro area."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
RYBINSK, Russia - Rosneft and General Electric to launch
construction of gas-turbine producing plant;
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting on
modernisation of health care in Russia's regions;
MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from Federal Statistics
Service;
MOSCOW - "Open Innovations: Moscow International Forum For
Innovative Development";
MOSCOW - "How does statistics cost?" conference with the
head of Russia's Federal Statistics Service.
IN THE PAPERS :
Billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin have
resumed talks to resolve their shareholder dispute in the
world's largest nickel and palladium Norilsk Nickel,
the daily Kommersant reports, citing sources close to Norilsk's
shareholders.
President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual call-in
show this year, Kommersant reports.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Antony Chubais, chief
executive of Rusnano.
Kommersant runs an interview with Sergei Novikov, head of
Russia's Federal Tariff Service;
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Stocks down, give up early gains, Rosneft rises
Altimo buys more Vimpelcom shares
Mail.Ru to launch expansion with online games
Russia's VTB to top up perpetual Eurobond
Banks extend RUSAL's covenant waiver to end-2013
Russia's Yandex Q3 net profit up 34 pct y/y
Promsvyazbank places $400 mln Eurobond-IFR
Rostech in $3.5 bln Boeing 737 MAX plane deal
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Leaders criticised at Stalin commemorations
Putin foe Navalny fined over weekend protest
Gunmen kill religious leader in Dagestan
ENERGY:
Gazprom ups 2012 investments to $31 billion
Novorossiisk seaport starts coal exports
Novatek eyes gas trading in Germany, elsewhere
SUEK offers top bid for stake in Murmansk port
COMMODITIES:
BP hikes dividend as fights back from oil spill
TNK-BP third-quarter profit up 53 percent
Severstal unlikely to buy ArcelorMittal assets
Ship with 700 T Polymetal gold ore missing
Oil company Surgut's 9-month profit falls 40 pct
EU wheat hesitant, edges lower
Dec ESPO crude exports to rise to 1.8 mln T
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,429.2 -0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 763.6 -0.5 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 994.6 +0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.914/2.877 pct
EMBI+ Russia 158 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.3500
Rouble/euro 40.6500
NYMEX crude $85.83 +$0.50
ICE Brent crude $108.99 -$0.06
