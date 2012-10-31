MOSCOW, Oct 31 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: "Opening of trading on the Russian stock market is expected neutral due to only a slight change in the external background." ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "On Wednesday, Oct. 31, back in the spotlight will be statistics on inflation and unemployment in the euro area." EVENTS (All times GMT): RYBINSK, Russia - Rosneft and General Electric to launch construction of gas-turbine producing plant; MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting on modernisation of health care in Russia's regions; MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from Federal Statistics Service; MOSCOW - "Open Innovations: Moscow International Forum For Innovative Development"; MOSCOW - "How does statistics cost?" conference with the head of Russia's Federal Statistics Service. IN THE PAPERS : Billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin have resumed talks to resolve their shareholder dispute in the world's largest nickel and palladium Norilsk Nickel, the daily Kommersant reports, citing sources close to Norilsk's shareholders. President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual call-in show this year, Kommersant reports. Vedomosti runs an interview with Antony Chubais, chief executive of Rusnano. Kommersant runs an interview with Sergei Novikov, head of Russia's Federal Tariff Service; TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: Stocks down, give up early gains, Rosneft rises Altimo buys more Vimpelcom shares Mail.Ru to launch expansion with online games Russia's VTB to top up perpetual Eurobond Banks extend RUSAL's covenant waiver to end-2013 Russia's Yandex Q3 net profit up 34 pct y/y Promsvyazbank places $400 mln Eurobond-IFR Rostech in $3.5 bln Boeing 737 MAX plane deal ECONOMY/POLITICS: Leaders criticised at Stalin commemorations Putin foe Navalny fined over weekend protest Gunmen kill religious leader in Dagestan ENERGY: Gazprom ups 2012 investments to $31 billion Novorossiisk seaport starts coal exports Novatek eyes gas trading in Germany, elsewhere SUEK offers top bid for stake in Murmansk port COMMODITIES: BP hikes dividend as fights back from oil spill TNK-BP third-quarter profit up 53 percent Severstal unlikely to buy ArcelorMittal assets Ship with 700 T Polymetal gold ore missing Oil company Surgut's 9-month profit falls 40 pct EU wheat hesitant, edges lower Dec ESPO crude exports to rise to 1.8 mln T MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,429.2 -0.1 pct MSCI Russia 763.6 -0.5 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 994.6 +0.1 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.914/2.877 pct EMBI+ Russia 158 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.3500 Rouble/euro 40.6500 NYMEX crude $85.83 +$0.50 ICE Brent crude $108.99 -$0.06 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)