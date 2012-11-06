MOSCOW, Nov 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "A small correction downward is possible in early trading as the situation on the global markets remains fragile." ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "No sudden movements in either direction are expected. Markets appear to be in a waiting mood before the presidential elections in the United States." ALOR: Says shares of Uralkali may be of interest due to the closing of the registry for the interim dividend payout on Tuesday. Recommends reduction in long positions in the shares if they cross 250 roubles ($7.89) per share. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian government and central bank officials to hold a conference on combining regulatory and supervisory authority for the financial market; MOSCOW - Press conference in preparation to the G20 Youth Summit to be held in St. Petersburg April 17-April 20; MOSCOW - Federal Statistics Service to publish October inflation data; MOSCOW - A wreath-laying ceremony at Vladimir Lenin's mausoleum in Red Square on the eve of the anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution in Moscow; IN THE PAPERS : Board of directors of Surgutneftegaz will make a decision whether the firm should leave the Russian consortium developing the Junin 6 oil block in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, Vedomosti reports. One of the ways of reconciling the conflict of shareholders of Norilsk Nickel would be to double the limit of dividend payout to 50 percent of net income, Vedomosti reports. Vedomosti runs an interview with former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin. Mineral extraction tax on gas production in Eastern Siberia and Russia's Far East might be reduced to zero starting in 2014, according to Energy Ministry proposals for differentiation of the tax, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Hunger strikes test loyalty to Putin Rosneft propels Russia oil to post-Soviet high COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian Railways, Peugeot sign unit deal Vimpelcom hires StanChart to handle asset sales Bank demand for loans tests country limits Russian stocks boosted by Gazprom, U.S. jobs data VTB sees capital position stronger after bond Russia's Sistema eyes drugmaker Veropharm-paper Carlsberg Q3 EBIT seen up 13 pct yr/yr ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia endorses regional group on Syria Thousands of nationalists rally against Putin Supply of arms to Syria under old contract Activists say have freed 12 human slaves Inquest must see if UK shares spy-death blame Russia c.bank sees lending growth slowing in 2013 ENERGY: Russian, Azeri firms bid for Greek Depa-sources Gazprom looks to Asia as Europe, domestic sales COMMODITIES: Wheat may stay competitive next week No discussion of shares vs cash for AAR's TNK-BP Russia boosts Druzhba pipeline oil flows MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,441.2 -0.2 pct MSCI Russia 761.2 -0.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,000.9 0.0 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.876/2.855 pct EMBI+ Russia 160 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.4698 Rouble/euro 40.4200 NYMEX crude $85.65 -$1.17 ICE Brent crude $107.75 -$0.22 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.6675 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)