MOSCOW, Nov 7 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
ALOR: Says news of Barack Obama's preliminary win in US presidential race
allowed S&P500 index to test 1420 points level, with the Russian stock market
also likely to be supported by higher oil prices.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
HANOI - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits Vietnam;
MOSCOW - Israeli President Shimon Peres visits on November 7-9;
MOSCOW - Russian entertainment broadcaster CTC Media to report
third quarter results and hold a conference call;
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil board of directors to
decide on interim dividends;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Court is to hold a preliminary hearing in a lawsuit
filed by anti-gay activists seeking $10 million in damages from Madonna over her
advocacy for gay rights during a concert in August.
IN THE PAPERS :
Large retail chains can get around 2.8 trillion roubles ($88.95 billion) in
additional profits during the next two years benefiting from closing of small
retail points known as 'larki' that sell beer and tobacco, Vedomosti writes.
Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil are in talks
with Polish PKN Orlen to supply up to 10 million tonnes of oil annually,
Vedomosti said, citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Obama rolls to re-election, TV networks project
Putin sacks Russian defence minister amid scandal
Georgia detains ex-minister on suspicion of power abuse
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian, Azeri firms main bidders for Greek gas company
Russian shares edge higher, led by utilities
Russian cellphone penetration 160.9 pct in Q3
Russia may cut VTB stake by up to 25 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
World economy slows heading into year-end -PMIs
Soccer-Spartak without key strikers for Benfica clash
Ex-KGB dusts off Cold War prize: UK spy Blake at 90
Kazakh bank BTA poised to seize oligarch's assets
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russia refinery maintenance through January
Gazprom settles gas price conflict with PGNiG
Azeri oil fund to help finance TANAP gas pipeline
Kazakhstan, Germany to cover grain deficit in Russia-lobby
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,452.4 +0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 768.9 +1.0 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,009.0 0.3 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.824/2.802 pct
EMBI+ Russia 156 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.4850
Rouble/euro 40.3380
NYMEX crude $88.55 +$2.90
ICE Brent crude $110.74 +$2.99
($1 = 31.4788 Russian roubles)
