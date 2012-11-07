MOSCOW, Nov 7 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: Says news of Barack Obama's preliminary win in US presidential race allowed S&P500 index to test 1420 points level, with the Russian stock market also likely to be supported by higher oil prices. EVENTS (All times GMT): HANOI - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits Vietnam; MOSCOW - Israeli President Shimon Peres visits on November 7-9; MOSCOW - Russian entertainment broadcaster CTC Media to report third quarter results and hold a conference call; MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil board of directors to decide on interim dividends; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation; ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Court is to hold a preliminary hearing in a lawsuit filed by anti-gay activists seeking $10 million in damages from Madonna over her advocacy for gay rights during a concert in August. IN THE PAPERS : Large retail chains can get around 2.8 trillion roubles ($88.95 billion) in additional profits during the next two years benefiting from closing of small retail points known as 'larki' that sell beer and tobacco, Vedomosti writes. Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil are in talks with Polish PKN Orlen to supply up to 10 million tonnes of oil annually, Vedomosti said, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Obama rolls to re-election, TV networks project Putin sacks Russian defence minister amid scandal Georgia detains ex-minister on suspicion of power abuse COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian, Azeri firms main bidders for Greek gas company Russian shares edge higher, led by utilities Russian cellphone penetration 160.9 pct in Q3 Russia may cut VTB stake by up to 25 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: World economy slows heading into year-end -PMIs Soccer-Spartak without key strikers for Benfica clash Ex-KGB dusts off Cold War prize: UK spy Blake at 90 Kazakh bank BTA poised to seize oligarch's assets ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russia refinery maintenance through January Gazprom settles gas price conflict with PGNiG Azeri oil fund to help finance TANAP gas pipeline Kazakhstan, Germany to cover grain deficit in Russia-lobby MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,452.4 +0.2 pct MSCI Russia 768.9 +1.0 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,009.0 0.3 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.824/2.802 pct EMBI+ Russia 156 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.4850 Rouble/euro 40.3380 NYMEX crude $88.55 +$2.90 ICE Brent crude $110.74 +$2.99 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.4788 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)