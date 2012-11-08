MOSCOW, Nov 8 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: Says sell-off on Russian stock markets to continue on Thursday as negative mood deepened after the U.S. stock market closed lower on Wednesday. OLMA: Says comments made at the Bank of England or the European Central Bank rate meetings may affect markets. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Israeli President Shimon Peres; MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich to hold weekly briefing; MOSCOW - Russia's Gazprom Neft to report third-quarter financial results; MOSCOW - Russia's top lender Sberbank to report 10-months RAS results; MOSCOW - Gazprom presents South Stream gas pipeline; MOSCOW - Russia's mobile operator MegaFon to report third-quarter earnings; MOSCOW - Government to discuss Russian Railways three-year investment programme, financial plan; MOSCOW - Russian Central bank publishes weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves. IN THE PAPERS : The Russian economy and the country's budget are likely to suffer from the European sovereign debt crisis after the European Commission cut its forecast for the German economy, the strongest in the region, Vedomosti daily newspaper reports. Russian fertiliser group Phosagro , which is choosing between secondary public offering of its shares and an additional share issue, or a combination of both, is waiting till its global depositary receipts (GDR) cross $14 per GDR to start the process, Kommersant daily says, citing sources. Russian logistic company Sovfrakht may buy Mariyiskiy oil refinery with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes of oil, Kommersant reports, citing sources. NN Investment, a Russian unit of Norilsk Nickel holding around 10 percent of Norilsk's shares, may spin off a special unit that would get the stake and later liquidate it, Vedomosti reports. This would allow the cancellation of Norilsk's treasury stock as a part of settling dispute between its key shareholders. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia welcomes "predictable" Obama's election win New Georgia government detains army general, ex-minister Russia to pursue Rosneft privatisation after TNK buy-PM COMPANIES/MARKETS: MegaFon to post results as awaits IPO approval -sources RLPC-Rosneft in talks for $33.5 bln TNK-BP loans-bankers LUKOIL recommends 40 rbls/shr interim 2012 dividend Russian markets' bounce on U.S. election short-lived Russia sees healthy demand for 10-year OFZ bonds CTC Media posts loss on one-off charges Debt-laden Hungary could sell stake in energy firm ECONOMY/POLITICS: Jilted man kills five colleagues in Moscow shooting rampage Rare archive of Russian director Tarkovsky for sale ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russia's Surgut votes to leave Venezuela oil consortium MMK says Syria, Iran promising clients for Turkish mill Russian, Azeri firms main bidders for Greek gas company BP, Statoil and Total buy into TANAP gas pipeline MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,421.7 -0.4 pct MSCI Russia 756.1 -1.7 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 999.3 -0.8 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.820/2.798 pct EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.4600 Rouble/euro 40.1175 NYMEX crude $84.97 -$3.58 ICE Brent crude $107.50 -$3.24 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)