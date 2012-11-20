MOSCOW, Nov 20 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Based on situation on external markets, the bank expects
small changes in Russia's most liquid shares in early trade on Tuesday.
ALOR: "Pending the outcome of the Eurogroup meeting, investors may withhold
from active trading."
MOSCOW - Press briefing of Israeli ambassador to Russia Dorit Golender;
MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian lender, to present third
quarter results;
MOSCOW - Russia's X5 Retail Group to release third-quarter results;
MOSCOW - "Russia's Gas" forum. Energy Minister Alexander Novak to attend;
MOSCOW - "Grain industry in the 21st century" conference organised by Russia's
agriculture ministry, among others;
MOSCOW - Federal Tariff Service to hold a meeting;
MOSCOW - "Dialogue between leading mining and oil companies, and ministries and
agencies" conference;
Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are
discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would
hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reports citing sources.
Russian power companies are proposing that as of 2013, delinquent debtors
receive bank guarantees that can cost the defaulters about 20 billion roubles
($636 million), Vedomosti reports.
A subsidiary of Russian diamond miner Alrosa, Geotransgaz, has signed a
three-year contract on gas supplies to Russian oil major Rosneft,
Kommersant reports, citing sources.
Russia accuses US of blocking UN action on Israel-Gaza conflict
Iran says U.S., powers must be more constructive in atom talks
Russia calls for end to Israel-Palestinian strikes
MegaFon names former UK minister Myners to board
Russia's Onexim to consider RenCap non-core assets sale
Russia's Novorossiysk Jan-Oct cargo up 3.6 pct y/y
Russian shares up on dividend decision, rouble firms
Russia's Mail.Ru sells all shares in Groupon
Soyuz with crew of three lands in Kazakhstan
Putin orders Gazprom rival to collaborate on LNG
Russia's FSK to invest $24.4 bln under 5-year plan
Mechel gets more time to repay loan
Russian wheat prices rise faster; interventions disappoint
Russia's Bashneft Q3 profit at $547 mln
RTS 1,401.2 +0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 745.0 +2.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 982.5 +0.5 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.894/2.873 pct
EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.4975
Rouble/euro 40.2800
NYMEX crude $89.12 +$1.43
ICE Brent crude $111.61 +$1.95
