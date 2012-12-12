METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.