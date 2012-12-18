MOSCOW, Dec 18 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
OLMA: "Gains are possible today following some improvement of external
background, with RTS likely to again test the 1,500-point level."
ALOR: "We expect a positive opening of the Russian market as sentiment in
the U.S. has significantly improved since the Russian market closed on Monday."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich visits to hold talks with his
Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over gas prices.
MOSCOW - Finance Ministry's conference on 2012 budget fulfillment and budget
directions in 2013-2015.
MOSCOW - Head of Russia's mission in EU Vladimir Chizhov is to take part in
a video link with Moscow from Brussels ahead of Russia-EU summit.
MOSCOW - Russia's former finance minister and Civil Initiative Committee
chairman Alexei Kudrin to hold a news conference about Russian economy
performance in 2012 and projections for 2013.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti writes that Dmitry Strashnov, the chief executive officer of
Swedish telecoms group Tele2's Russian unit, has decided to leave the
company in part due to rumours he may replace Alexander Provotorov as the CEO of
Russian state-controlled operator Rostelecom.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russian tycoon becomes Norilsk CEO in board peace deal
PROFILE-Russian oligarch Potanin yields in Norilsk battle
Ukraine leader to seek gas deal in talks with Russia's Putin
Russian output growth stabilises in November
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
VTB Q3 net profit seen up 7 pct -poll
Sberbank may raise 500 bln roubles in bond market
Russian shares flat to weaker despite miners' gains
Rushydro eyes selling 5 pct of Interrao to Rosneftegaz
Globaltrans says in talks to buy MMK-Trans
Global Ports to pay special dividend
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia capital flight not as bad as thought -study
Putin touts record Russian arms sales of $14 bln in 2012
ENERGY:
Russia Jan crude export duty seen down to $395.6/T
Gazprom Neft defies Baghdad's Kurdistan warnings -analysts
Gazprom Neft sees 2013-2015 investments at $23 bln
TNK-BP refining to reach 33 mln tonne plateau in 2013
Novatek cleared to buy gas distributor from Gazprom
COMMODITIES:
Russia unlikely to ban Brazilian beef
Russia suspends rice imports from India -regulator
Russia's 2012/13 grain exports seen at 13.3 mln T by Jan
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,495.3 +0.28 pct
MSCI Russia 790.8 -0.59 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,041.4 +0.14 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.758/2.738 pct
EMBI+ Russia 139 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.7250
Rouble/euro 40.2200
NYMEX crude $87.83 +$0.63
ICE Brent crude $108.44 +$0.80
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)