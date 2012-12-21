MOSCOW, Dec 21 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Today a downward correction is possible in early trade due to external factors as the situation on the global markets worsened after U.S. Republicans canceled a Congress vote on the so-called "fiscal cliff." Uralsib: "The tax-vote cancellation in the U.S. after its markets closed delivered a serious blow to sentiment, with S&P futures off 1.5 percent and Asian markets down; we expect this to set the tone for the Russian market, and see the Micex opening down 0.7 percent." Sberbank-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.5 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): BRUSSELS - Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend six-monthly talks in Brussels, expected to focus on energy issues. MOSCOW - The Russian parliament holds its third and final reading on Russia's response to U.S. legislation intended to punish Russian human rights violators. MOSCOW - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group to release nine-month 2012 financial results. MOSCOW - Russian drugstore chain Pharmacy 36.6 to announce nine-month 2012 results. IN THE PAPERS : Russian services conglomerate Sistema's MTS-Bank plans to pull out of corporate business to focus on services to retail clients, Kommersant writes citing Sistema's Chairman and main owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov. Japanese holding company Sawada has acquired a 40 percent stake in Russia's Solid bank through its new share issue and the lender will use the proceeds from the share sale to fund regional expansion of its retail business, Vedomosti reports. The paper also writes that Russian cellphone operators may see a cut in fees for the use of frequencies as regulator Roskomnadzor suggested changing the fee calculation concept in a way that would favour the Big Three mobile groups - MTS , MegaFon, and Vimpelcom - as well as Tele2. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's Putin set for stand-off with EU on Syria, energy Putin warns of endless conflict in Syria Putin backs tough response to US rights law Putin tells Ukraine to compromise on gas pipelines Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky to walk free in 2014 COMPANIES/MARKETS: Retail lending boom lifts VTB profit past forecast Uralkali forecasts potash rebound in 2013 Aeroflot says 2013 revenues seen at $9.56 bln AvtoVAZ denies buyback plan after false circular Italy's Pirelli in Rosneft deal to sell tyres in Russia Dixy reports 47.4 pct sales growth for year-to-date ECONOMY/POLITICS: Putin dismisses talk of health problems Russia hopes for nuclear talks with Iran next month Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $528.8 bln ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Putin hopes tycoons reinvest TNK-BP cash in Russia Gazprom says to cut 2013 investments by 28 pct LUKOIL executives buy $260 mln shares in company Russia's gold reserves up in November MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,528.0 +0.70 pct MSCI Russia 810.3 +1.07 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,044.2 -0.81 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.668/2.648 pct EMBI+ Russia 127 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.7150 Rouble/euro 40.8050 NYMEX crude $89.13 -$1.00 ICE Brent crude $109.55 -$0.65 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)