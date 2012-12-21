MOSCOW, Dec 21 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
OLMA: "Today a downward correction is possible in early trade due to
external factors as the situation on the global markets worsened after U.S.
Republicans canceled a Congress vote on the so-called "fiscal cliff."
Uralsib: "The tax-vote cancellation in the U.S. after its markets closed
delivered a serious blow to sentiment, with S&P futures off 1.5 percent and
Asian markets down; we expect this to set the tone for the Russian market, and
see the Micex opening down 0.7 percent."
Sberbank-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.5 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
BRUSSELS - Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend six-monthly
talks in Brussels, expected to focus on energy issues.
MOSCOW - The Russian parliament holds its third and final reading on
Russia's response to U.S. legislation intended to punish Russian human rights
violators.
MOSCOW - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group to release
nine-month 2012 financial results.
MOSCOW - Russian drugstore chain Pharmacy 36.6 to announce
nine-month 2012 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian services conglomerate Sistema's MTS-Bank plans to pull out
of corporate business to focus on services to retail clients, Kommersant writes
citing Sistema's Chairman and main owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov.
Japanese holding company Sawada has acquired a 40 percent stake in
Russia's Solid bank through its new share issue and the lender will use the
proceeds from the share sale to fund regional expansion of its retail business,
Vedomosti reports.
The paper also writes that Russian cellphone operators may see a cut in fees
for the use of frequencies as regulator Roskomnadzor suggested changing the fee
calculation concept in a way that would favour the Big Three mobile groups - MTS
, MegaFon, and Vimpelcom - as well as Tele2.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's Putin set for stand-off with EU on Syria, energy
Putin warns of endless conflict in Syria
Putin backs tough response to US rights law
Putin tells Ukraine to compromise on gas pipelines
Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky to walk free in 2014
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Retail lending boom lifts VTB profit past forecast
Uralkali forecasts potash rebound in 2013
Aeroflot says 2013 revenues seen at $9.56 bln
AvtoVAZ denies buyback plan after false circular
Italy's Pirelli in Rosneft deal to sell tyres in Russia
Dixy reports 47.4 pct sales growth for year-to-date
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Putin dismisses talk of health problems
Russia hopes for nuclear talks with Iran next month
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $528.8 bln
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Putin hopes tycoons reinvest TNK-BP cash in Russia
Gazprom says to cut 2013 investments by 28 pct
LUKOIL executives buy $260 mln shares in company
Russia's gold reserves up in November
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,528.0 +0.70 pct
MSCI Russia 810.3 +1.07 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,044.2 -0.81 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.668/2.648 pct
EMBI+ Russia 127 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.7150
Rouble/euro 40.8050
NYMEX crude $89.13 -$1.00
ICE Brent crude $109.55 -$0.65
