MOSCOW, Jan 29 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
ATON: "We expect insignificant changes at the market open today... Optimism
in Asia and continued oil price growth may enable the market to post gains later
in the day although buying from current levels is getting increasingly hard."
Uralsib: "Russian markets set new highs yesterday, helped by the rally in
Surgutneftegas and Sberbank. Macro news flow is expected to be quiet today.
Equities are starting the day on a slightly positive note, while commodities
remain at comfortable levels."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting on
developing Moscow as an international financial centre;
MOSCOW - A grain conference organised by the Russian Agriculture Ministry
together with EBRD and FAO;
MOSCOW - Association of European Businesses' conference entitled "Recent
Developments in the Regulatory Environment for Russian Banks with Specific Focus
on the Basel Recommendations";
MOSCOW - Sberbank Asset Management, an unit of Russia's biggest bank
Sberbank, to disclose 2012 results and 2013 plans;
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 bank VTB's retail arm head Mikhail Zadornov
to give a briefing on the lender's 2012 results and 2013 plans;
MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to release Q4 and FY 2012
operational results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov will sell his 38 percent stake in Russia's
largest gold miner, Polyus Gold, to structures of Russian lawmaker
Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and Gavriil Yushvayev, a former co-owner of juice and dairy
firm Wimm-Bill-Dann, now part of PepsiCo, Vedomosti daily reports.
Russian mining and steel group Mechel has agreed to buy 28.12
percent of shares in the Pacific port of Vanino, one of several ports vital for
Russian coal and metal exports to Asia, from Russian mining, metals and energy
group EN+, controlled by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, for around 5 billion
roubles ($166.42 million), Kommersant writes.
Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot may abstain from holding a
secondary share offering on international stock exchanges as long as Russian
banker and media magnate Alexander Lebedev remains a large shareholder in the
airline and may influence its market capitalisation by selling some of his
holdings on the market, Vedomosti writes citing a source close to the company.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Two billionaires named as bidders for Polyus stake
Putin stance seen undermining VTB share sale plan
Norilsk petitions Kremlin for $500 mln tax break
Polyus may raise 2013 gold output by 7 pct
Russian shares hit 10-mth high, rouble eases
Phosagro, Novatek may start Eurobond road shows
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Putin fires head of Russia's restive Dagestan region
Iran and world powers need to stop bickering - Russia
Russia's PM: help for Cyprus only if conditions met
Ukraine weakened in IMF loan talks after Russia gas bill
Russian court postpones hearing in whistleblower's case
ENERGY:
Russia stops oil flows to Novo after pipeline leak
Bashneft says fully replaces oil reserves in 2012
Chevron-led Kazakh venture sees output rise in 2018-19
COMMODITIES:
Russia eyes N. America meat ban over feed additive
Russian wheat prices hit new highs as imports rise
Russian grain exports hit 13.87 mln T by Jan. 25-IKAR
Russia Jan 1. wheat stocks down 40 pct yr/yr
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,633.3 -0.13 pct
MSCI Russia 862.8 +0.61 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,067.8 +0.54 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.840/2.820 pct
EMBI+ Russia 133 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.1675
Rouble/euro 40.6000
NYMEX crude $96.78 +$0.34
ICE Brent crude $113.60 +$0.12
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies