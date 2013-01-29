MOSCOW, Jan 29 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ATON: "We expect insignificant changes at the market open today... Optimism in Asia and continued oil price growth may enable the market to post gains later in the day although buying from current levels is getting increasingly hard." Uralsib: "Russian markets set new highs yesterday, helped by the rally in Surgutneftegas and Sberbank. Macro news flow is expected to be quiet today. Equities are starting the day on a slightly positive note, while commodities remain at comfortable levels." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting on developing Moscow as an international financial centre; MOSCOW - A grain conference organised by the Russian Agriculture Ministry together with EBRD and FAO; MOSCOW - Association of European Businesses' conference entitled "Recent Developments in the Regulatory Environment for Russian Banks with Specific Focus on the Basel Recommendations"; MOSCOW - Sberbank Asset Management, an unit of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, to disclose 2012 results and 2013 plans; MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 bank VTB's retail arm head Mikhail Zadornov to give a briefing on the lender's 2012 results and 2013 plans; MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to release Q4 and FY 2012 operational results. IN THE PAPERS : Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov will sell his 38 percent stake in Russia's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold, to structures of Russian lawmaker Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and Gavriil Yushvayev, a former co-owner of juice and dairy firm Wimm-Bill-Dann, now part of PepsiCo, Vedomosti daily reports. Russian mining and steel group Mechel has agreed to buy 28.12 percent of shares in the Pacific port of Vanino, one of several ports vital for Russian coal and metal exports to Asia, from Russian mining, metals and energy group EN+, controlled by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, for around 5 billion roubles ($166.42 million), Kommersant writes. Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot may abstain from holding a secondary share offering on international stock exchanges as long as Russian banker and media magnate Alexander Lebedev remains a large shareholder in the airline and may influence its market capitalisation by selling some of his holdings on the market, Vedomosti writes citing a source close to the company. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: Two billionaires named as bidders for Polyus stake Putin stance seen undermining VTB share sale plan Norilsk petitions Kremlin for $500 mln tax break Polyus may raise 2013 gold output by 7 pct Russian shares hit 10-mth high, rouble eases Phosagro, Novatek may start Eurobond road shows ECONOMY/POLITICS: Putin fires head of Russia's restive Dagestan region Iran and world powers need to stop bickering - Russia Russia's PM: help for Cyprus only if conditions met Ukraine weakened in IMF loan talks after Russia gas bill Russian court postpones hearing in whistleblower's case ENERGY: Russia stops oil flows to Novo after pipeline leak Bashneft says fully replaces oil reserves in 2012 Chevron-led Kazakh venture sees output rise in 2018-19 COMMODITIES: Russia eyes N. America meat ban over feed additive Russian wheat prices hit new highs as imports rise Russian grain exports hit 13.87 mln T by Jan. 25-IKAR Russia Jan 1. wheat stocks down 40 pct yr/yr MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,633.3 -0.13 pct MSCI Russia 862.8 +0.61 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,067.8 +0.54 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.840/2.820 pct EMBI+ Russia 133 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.1675 Rouble/euro 40.6000 NYMEX crude $96.78 +$0.34 ICE Brent crude $113.60 +$0.12 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies