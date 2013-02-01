MOSCOW, Feb 1 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ATON: "Today we may expect the main Russian indexes to open slightly up on the back of improved investor sentiment after publication of solid Chinese statistics." Sberbank-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft to announce Q4 and full-year 2012 financial results. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to chair a government meeting which will discuss the removal of a grain import duty. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian Orthodox bishops ahead of the Feb. 2-5 Council of Bishops. MUNICH, Germany - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Munich for annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 1-3. BEREZNIKI, Russia - Hearing continues on Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina's bid to reverse her prison reprimands, part of a effort for early release. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti reports that the Russian government has agreed with the presidential administration on the list of candidates for the board of directors of gas export monopoly Gazprom which will see former Energy Minister Igor Yusufov lose his seat. Russian conglomerate Sistema's acquisition of drugmaker Veropharm is on the brink of failure due to disagreement with Veropharm's majority shareholder, Pharmacy Chain 36.6, over price, business daily Kommersant reports. Vedomosti writes that Sistema's Indian mobile unit SSTL may have to pay a total of $915 million in installments, with the first, $91.5 million tranche payable in March 2016, to recover its licenses if it successfully bids in a March tender. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian cbank rebuffs Putin's call for easy money Glencore turns setbacks into supremacy in Russian oil Russia mulls scrapping grain import duty Russia's 2012 crackdown worst since Soviet era-HRW COMPANIES/MARKETS: BP's Russia boss leaves to run Fairfield Energy Rosneft 2012 net profit seen up 10 pct VTB may delay share issue if conducted in Moscow-CEO Sberbank gains limit Russian stock losses,rouble stable Gazprom places $1.7 billion in two-tranche Eurobond Mechel buys stake in Pacific port from Deripaska Norilsk Nickel raises $900 mln bridge loan ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia monetary easing seen only in H2, growth sluggish Russia 2012 GDP growth slows to 3.4 pct y/y Russian manufacturing rebounds in January - PMI Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.7 bln Cyprus wants Russia to extend 2.5 bln euro loan to 2022 Armenia presidential candidate shot, election in doubt Russia welcomes confirmation of U.S. secretary of state Stalingrad gets its name back - for a day Belarus picks Sberbank, VTB for possible Eurobond issue Belarus gets $440 mln loan tranche from Russia-led fund ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russian gasoil exports jump in December Russian December refinery runs down 1.9 pct m/m Norilsk 2012 nickel output up 2 pct Mechel 2012 steel production up 7 pct MMK sees steel product shipments up in 2013 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,622.9 +0.05 pct MSCI Russia 858.2 +0.30 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,067.2 -0.17 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.041/3.003 pct EMBI+ Russia 148 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.0175 Rouble/euro 40.7250 NYMEX crude $97.52 +$0.03 ICE Brent crude $115.83 +$0.28 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)