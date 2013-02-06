MOSCOW, Feb 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: "External sentiments, in our opinion, and key factors' influence are moderately positive for the Russian stock market this morning. In such an environment we expect to see a rise across the board of the most liquid Russian names at the opening today." ZERICH: "External background is moderately positive, while rally at Japan's stock market is being formed." EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Olympic sites in the Black Sea resort of Sochi; MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev meets experts of his "open government" to discuss information disclosure practices by the state bodies; MOSCOW - Press conference of Iran's Ambassador to Russia Seyed Mahmoud-Reza Sajjadi; MOSCOW - Briefing of Russian central bank's first deputy chairman Alexei Ulyukayev; IN THE PAPERS : Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot has started to use Boeing 77-300ER plane after much-delayed clearance from Russian air safety regulator, Kommersant business daily reports. The owners of Russian third-largest crude oil producer TNK-BP, BP and AAR consortium, have agreed on a $1.4 billion dividend payout for 2012. This amount will be subtracted from the $55 billion takeover deal of TNK-BP by Russian majority state-owned Rosneft, newspapers reprot, citing BP's financial results and sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Liberal Russian governor faces ouster COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks reverse losses, rouble stronger on oil Rosneft's cost cut on $13 bln loan -bankers Gazprom Neft eyes loan for up to $1 bln-bankers Russia's Razgulay plans new share sale ECONOMY/POLITICS: Azerbaijan says two soldiers killed near Nagorno-Karabakh Russia's weak investment set to spur rate debate Georgia's new prime minister says Saakashvili era is over Russia's central bank tries a bit more 'glasnost' Consumers to power Russian economy, stock market-study Rate cuts unlikely as Russian inflation jumps above 7 pct ENERGY Med Crude-CPC slumps, Urals weakens in Med January oil loadings up 19 pct at Georgia's Batumi port Brazil offers Rosneft possible offshore oil, gas access CPC oil exports down 9.3 pct m/m in January Novatek to supply Korea's YNCC 300,000 T naphtha COMMODITIES: USTR says no Russian ban on U.S. chicken Firms in Russia's top coal region see 2013 output drop Russia frets over grain stocks, backs end to import duty Ukraine grain exports seen falling in Feb - analyst Russian January coal production down 4.5 pct yr/yr MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,618.2 +0.3 pct MSCI Russia 856.2 +0.4 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,069.3 +0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.999/2.961 pct EMBI+ Russia 147 basis points over Rouble/dollar 29.9500 Rouble/euro 40.6825 NYMEX crude $96.62 -$0.02 ICE Brent crude $116.62 -$0.10 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies