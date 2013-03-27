MOSCOW, March 27 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Wednesday.
VTB CAPITAL: "We believe that corporate income tax payments are likely to be
large, and some export-related flow is set to appear tomorrow. We therefore
believe that rouble might see healthy appreciation on the back of light market
positioning and heavy tax-related flow."
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says U.S. stock indexes are largely flat while Asian bourses
are rising, promising mildly positive external background for Russian stock
markets opening, expecting to see an increase across most liquid Russian stocks
at an early trade in Moscow.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
DURBAN, South Africa - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends BRICS
summit;
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to lecture ruling political
party;
BELGRADE, Serbia - Alexei Miller, CEO of Russia's Gazprom, to visit Serbia;
MOSCOW - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video to announce 2012 results;
MOSCOW - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom board meeting to
set the price of minorities buyout;
MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian bank, to publish 2012 results;
MOSCOW - RIA Novosti holds a forum on travelling;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation.
IN THE PAPERS :
The Kremlin has backed former cable TV boss Sergei Kalugin to take charge at
Rostelecom, weeks after an ally of President Vladimir Putin bought a
stake in the state-controlled operator, according to news reports by Vedomosti
and Kommersant.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Cyprus readies capital controls to avert bank run
BRICS emerging powers grow in global strength
Daughter of Uzbek leader tweets to deny health reports
China, Brazil sign trade, currency deal before BRICS summit
Rosneft to borrow TNK-BP's cash, names new executives
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Kremlin backs ex-TV boss Kagulin as new Rostelecom CEO-report
Bank St Petersburg profit slumps, dividend unchanged
Kazakhmys takes $2.2 bln hit on ENRC stake
Russian steelmaker NLMK slumps to fourth-quarter loss
Carlsberg investigated by German cartel office
Magnit to pay 31 pct of 2012 earnings in dividends
Russian stocks steady around three-month lows
Russian stocks extend losses on Cyprus fallout
Russia's LSR 2012 revenues up 18 pct y/y
Enel's Russian OGK-5 to cut 2013 investments to 7.5 bln rbls
Vozrozhdenie Q4 net profit seen up 29 pct y/y
Mail.Ru, others invest $25 mln in Russian online tourism service
Ukraine port operator TIS eyes NCSP stake - sources
Emerging powers China, Brazil move towards non-dollar trade
Russian raids on German groups may harm ties - Berlin
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian tycoon Berezovsky died by hanging -police
Georgian parliament curbs powers of rival president
Gunman wounds foreign Red Cross worker in Yemen
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russian refinery runs rise 0.7 pct in February vs January
Russian February gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports
Russian gasoline, gasoil exports fall in February m/m
Russian February refinery runs up 0.7 pct m/m
Analyst sees Ukraine '13 grain crop at 53.3 mln T
Deripaska's agribusiness sees recovering wheat yield
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,446.5 +0.07 pct
MSCI Russia 772.6 -0.83 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,031.1 +0.23 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.250/3.218 pct
EMBI+ Russia 175 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.8520
Rouble/euro 39.6925
NYMEX crude $96.08 +$1.21
ICE Brent crude $109.19 +$0.94
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)