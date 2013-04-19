MOSCOW, April 19 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): SBERBANK-CIB: "We expect a positive opening, though Brent still remains around $99/bbl and the euro is trading at $1.3066/EUR1. However, most equity futures are up and Asian indexes are also trading higher. We are opening our prices this morning up 0.3 percent." ALFA BANK: "This morning, equity futures are pointing to a stronger opening and Asian indices are trading in positive territory." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Sberbank Russia Forum with a number of international speakers and big investors. SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi. GORKI, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting on foreign investments. IN THE PAPERS : State-controlled oil company Rosneft continues to strengthen its positions in the gas sector, rivalling state-owned gas export monopoly Gazprom , as it has hired former Gazprom executive Vlada Rusakova to oversee its gas business, Kommersant writes. Russia's second-biggest oil producer LUKOIL wants to grow its downstream business, considering construction as well as acquisitions of oil refineries, Vedomosti reports. Franco-Japanese alliance Renault-Nissan plans to produce up to 70,000 cars at AvtoVAZ this year, having slashed the target by one third, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian officials warn against "hasty" fiscal stimulus Egypt seeks loan, grain from Russia -Russian official Foreign investors find Russia's promise unfulfilled COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian assets see small rebound, helped by data and oil Russia to reduce Transneft stake in 2014 Polyus raises $750 mln in debut Eurobond Rusal expects $500 mln in Norilsk dividends Sberbank sees corporate loans rising below 15 pct Vimpelcom to pay $2 bln in dividends AvtoVAZ says will lower car sales forecast M.Video reports 12 pct sales growth in Q1 ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian c.bank should keep inflation in check-Nabiullina Russian province in Caucasus to let Putin pick governor Russia opens new probe into protest leader Navalny U.S. must do more to address missile shield concerns Police search offices of Russian PM's pet project Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $521.3 bln ENERGY: Minority TNK-BP investor urges Rosneft to back big divs Rosneft to treat TNK-BP minorities with respect -Dep PM Wind falls at Novorossiisk, Russia resumes exports Integra posts 2012 net loss from continuing operations Largest Russian coal companies' February output COMMODITIES: Russia may import 1.7 mln T grain in 2012/13 - analyst Norilsk may hedge against metal price volatility Evraz Q1 crude steel output down 6 pct y/y NLMK says Q1 steel output up to 3.7 mln tonnes Acron says Q1 fertiliser output flat MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,343.9 +1.22 pct MSCI Russia 726.0 +0.99 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.9 +0.86 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.969/2.932 pct EMBI+ Russia 172 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.5500 Rouble/euro 41.2025 NYMEX crude $88.32 +$0.59 ICE Brent crude $99.71 +$0.58 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)