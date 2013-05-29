MOSCOW, May 29 Reuters is considering discontinuing this item as of June 1. For comments please contact douglas.busvine@thomsonreuters.com Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Adam Smith conference to hold a conference on retail banking; MOSCOW - SovEcon agricultural analysts to hold a Grain Club; MOSCOW - Sberbank's to publish Q1 financial results, a briefing by Deputy CEO Bella Zlatkis to follow; MOSCOW - Uralkali's CEO Vladislav Baumgertner to hold a briefing; PARIS - Russian Economy Minister Andrey Belousov to take part in OECD conference. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's state-controlled bank, VTB, which completed the purchase of the Russian business of Nordic telecom operator Tele2 in April, will name the former CEO of telecoms operator Rostelecom, Alexander Provotorov, as the new head of Tele2-Russia, Vedomosti and Kommersant cite sources. Onexim, an investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, invested $400 billion in VTB's $3.3 bln share issue, while metals billionaire Suleiman Kerimov used its preemptive rights, VTB's first deputy chairman Yury Solovyov said in an interview to Vedomosti. Russian Direct Investment Fund is interested in buying treasury stocks of Russia's state-controlled operator Rostelecom, worth up to $422 million, Kommersant daily cites sources. Russia's top lender Sberbank seeks to raise the share of the insurance business in its net profit to 10 percent in five years, Vedomosti cites senior vice president Denis Bugrov.  TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia to send Syria air defence system to deter "hotheads" Syria conference being undermined-Russian foreign minister Rosneft to take over Russian gas firm Itera for $3 bln  COMPANIES/MARKETS: Inpex, Rosneft to sign agreement on oil, gas development Russian fertiliser maker Acron Q1 net profit down 54 pct Russian fertiliser duo see demand growth after weak Q1 Russia's Lukoil Q1 net income down 32 pct, misses forecast ` Russia's PhosAgro Q1 net profit down 59 pct Russian stocks rebound as oil price jumps MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,398.5 -0.0 pct MSCI Russia 759.6 +0.8 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,030.1 -0.1 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.181/3.123 pct EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.5150 Rouble/euro 40.5925 NYMEX crude $94.80 -$0.22 ICE Brent crude $104.09 -$0.14 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)