MOSCOW, Nov 8

Uralsib: "More weak macro statistics from Europe failed to spur a selloff in equities. Tactical investor preferences for natural-resources countries may again be reflected in today's trading, but we expect the Russian market to open on a neutral note."

Troika: "News from Italy will dominate. Asian markets are alternating between a small gain and a small loss this morning, as investors wait for what they see as a crucial vote in Italy's parliament later today. A loss for the Prime Minister will widen the bond default gap and send all markets down, at least as an initial reaction. One bright spot for Russia is that oil is up again... We are opening our prices this morning flat."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

BERLIN - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is visiting Germany, is expected to launch the Nord Stream pipeline.

MOSCOW - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will give a news conference on the results of her visit.

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will chair a transport congress in Novosibirsk.

MOSCOW - Gazprom Neft , the oil arm of Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom , to report Q3 2011 financial results.

IN THE PAPERS :

The Russian government has prepared an amendment to the 2012 budget that would allow it to reallocate 200 billion roubles ($6.55 billion) to additional social spending, business daily Vedomosti reports.

Vedomosti runs an interview with Michele Norsa, the chief executive officer of Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo , who says the company's sales in Russia are growing by 20-30 percent a year.

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,561.0 +1.20 pct MSCI Russia 834.5 +1.71 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 991.5 +0.13 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.155/4.118 pct EMBI+ Russia 266 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 30.5525 Rouble/euro 41.9874

NYMEX crude CLc1 $95.50 -$0.02 ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $114.35 -$0.21

