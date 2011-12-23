MOSCOW, Dec 23 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday.

ALOR: External sentiment ahead of the market opening is positive, which may allow the MICEX index to not only test the key level of 1,400 points but to break through it.

Promsvyazbank: Overall sentiment together with the influence of foreign markets on Russia's stocks in the morning are mildly positive. Today, we expect to see the most liquid Russian names rising.

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is paying a working visit to Russia

MOSCOW - Central Bank of Russia holds a monthly policy meeting. The bank will likely leave interest rates unchanged

MOSCOW - Briefing of Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina

MINSK - News conference of Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko

IN THE PAPERS :

Kremlin's chief ideologue Vladislav Surkov told Izvestia daily that some of the protesters who were behind the mass rallies in the aftermath of Dec. 4 parliamentary election are seeking a 'colour revolution'.

Vedomosti business daily says Russia's VTB bank is to acquire 20 percent in the country's top iron ore producer, Metalloinvest.

Russia is ready to increase purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan in order to retain its monopoly on gas exports to Europe from Central Asia, Kommersant daily says prior to Friday's meeting between presidents of Russia and Turkmenistan.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Medvedev tries to appease protesters

Kazakh leader to sack son-in-law after riots COMPANIES/MARKETS: Ruspetro to close IPO book in 2012 - source Reserves stage biggest weekly fall since Jan '09 TeliaSonera bets $1.5 bln on Kazakh operator BTA proposes second debt restructuring

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Tymoshenko boycotts "farce" appeal trial Ukraine parliament approves 2012 budget Russian bid for Libya probe fails at UN

Rouble rallies on tax duties, stocks lack impetus Latvians to hold sensitive vote on use of Russian Putin has modest income, documents show Russia cbank says political risk priced in Putin's ally appointed Kremlin chief of staff C.bank to hold rates amid political tensions Russia's neighbours balk at Putin's "big idea" ENERGY: Rosneft ups investment 35 pct Shtokman gas investment talks due this month RWE, Gazprom scrap talks on joint power ventures MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,394.72 -0.09 pct MSCI Russia 747.69 +1.42 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 927.15 +0.83 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.689/4.609 pct EMBI+ Russia 317 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 31.3600 Rouble/euro 40.9400

NYMEX crude $99.72 +$0.19 ICE Brent crude $108.22 +$0.33

(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)