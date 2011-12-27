MOSCOW, Dec 27 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.
Alor: "The external background is mixed, there is no single trend, so
Russian indexes will unlikely change much from the previous close. A
psychological resistance level will remain at 1,400 points in the MICEX index,
while a support level is seen at 1,370 points."
Aton: "Today the external background favours a slight decline in the main
Russian indexes."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin chairs the last government
session in 2011
- Russian state power company Inter RAO holds a board meeting
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's railway monopoly RZhD has asked the government to put off the sale
of its shares in TransContainter until 2013-2014, Vedomosti daily
says, citing a document at hand.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Patrick Thomas, CEO at Hermes International
about the luxury goods maker's business.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Rosneft privatisation in 2012 uncertain - EconMin
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks rise with oil prices, rouble firms
Russia hits Rosneft, Bashneft with antitrust fines
Russia's Rostelecom approves new dividend policy
Commerzbank's stake in Russia PSB down after share issue
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia's Nov GDP up 5.4 pct y/y - Economy Minister
Russia plans 450 bln roubles domestic borrowing
Russia taps new military spymaster
Ukraine's Tymoshenko warns president on Russia deal
Russia, Ukraine look to avert New Year gas row
ENERGY:
Shtokman partners meet Thursday on investment - source
COMMODITIES:
Russian wheat prices firm ahead of holidays
Russia AgMin sees average 11/12 winter grain losses
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,411.0 -0.18 pct
MSCI Russia 754.6 +0.93 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 925.7 -0.21 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.630/4.551 pct
EMBI+ Russia 311 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1400
Rouble/euro 40.6625
NYMEX crude $99.58 -$0.09
ICE Brent crude $108.11 +$0.15
