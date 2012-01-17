MOSCOW, Jan 16 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.

PROMSVYAZBANK: "Asian stock markets are on the rise. Brent crude oil prices are rising by 0.5 percent this morning, closing in on $112 per barrel after China GDP data beat expectations... So, external sentiment and key foreign factors are mildly positive for the Russian market in the morning. We expect to see the most liquid Russian names rising above the previous trading day's closing level."

GK ALOR: "Russia's stock market is expected to start trading in the black. The resistance level is 1,480 points on the MICEX index after it failed to break the level at close."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Gazprom's CEO and Ukraine Energy Minister to renew gas talks in Moscow ;

MOSOCW - Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meet President of Finland Tarja Halonen;

MOSCOW - Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, reports its fourth quarter and full year operating figures;

MOSCOW - Russian rail firm Transcontainer to report 9-month financial data;

IN THE PAPERS :

Morgan Stanley's Real Estate Fund VII is to acquire a shopping mall in St. Petersburg for $1.1 billion from Kazakhstan's Meridian Capital in the largest single deal ever on Russia's commercial real estate market, both Vedomosti and Kommersant dailies report.

Vedomosti runs an interview with president of Ginnie Mae, Theodore W. Tozer, who says house prices in the U.S. would match the pre-crisis level in 5 to 6 years.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Ukraine holds few strong cards in Russia gas talks Fitch cuts Russia outlook to stable Putin promises change, warns of new crisis

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Emerging market Q4 growth flat, output falls-HSBC Russian stocks shrug off Fitch move, rouble up Ruspetro nudges forward with London IPO -source Russia's Rosneft considers loan - bankers M.video December sales rise 36 pct Uralkali 2011 potash output up 6 pct Severstal's Nord Gold to proceed with GDR listing

ECONOMY/POLITICS: New Russian UN Syria draft leaves West confused European hedge funds line up bets on China downturn Three parties win entry to Kazakh parliament Kazakh vote falls short on democracy - OSCE ENERGY: LUKOIL installs meters at Bulgaria refinery-customs Azeri oil export via Russia down 11 pct in 2011 TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance to March Ust-Luga fixes wall damage, sees Feb oil loadings Russia to cut Feb oil export duty 1 pct to $393.7/T COMMODITIES: Vitol Latvian terminal says 2011 shipments up 26 pct TABLE-Russian raw sugar imports stay low in November TABLE-Russian wheat exports slow down in November TABLE-Russia Jan-Nov ferrous metals earnings up Russia wheat prices rise, supply trapped inland Ukraine harvests 56.7 mln T grain in 2011 Black Sea July-Dec grain exports at 30.7 mln T Rosneft sells March Sokol; slightly lower BUY OR SELL-Will ESPO fetch a record premium again?

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,457.4 +0.14 pct MSCI Russia 783.9 +0.75 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 961.9 +1.05 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.483/4.444 pct EMBI+ Russia 311 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 31.6700 Rouble/euro 40.1300

NYMEX crude $100.12 +$1.41 ICE Brent crude $111.95 +$0.60

For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)