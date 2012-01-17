MOSCOW, Jan 16 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: "Asian stock markets are on the rise. Brent crude oil prices
are rising by 0.5 percent this morning, closing in on $112 per barrel after
China GDP data beat expectations... So, external sentiment and key foreign
factors are mildly positive for the Russian market in the morning. We expect to
see the most liquid Russian names rising above the previous trading day's
closing level."
GK ALOR: "Russia's stock market is expected to start trading in the black.
The resistance level is 1,480 points on the MICEX index after it failed
to break the level at close."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Gazprom's CEO and Ukraine Energy Minister to renew gas
talks in Moscow ;
MOSOCW - Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin meet President of Finland Tarja Halonen;
MOSCOW - Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, reports its fourth
quarter and full year operating figures;
MOSCOW - Russian rail firm Transcontainer to report
9-month financial data;
IN THE PAPERS :
Morgan Stanley's Real Estate Fund VII is to acquire a shopping mall in St.
Petersburg for $1.1 billion from Kazakhstan's Meridian Capital in the largest
single deal ever on Russia's commercial real estate market, both Vedomosti and
Kommersant dailies report.
Vedomosti runs an interview with president of Ginnie Mae, Theodore W. Tozer,
who says house prices in the U.S. would match the pre-crisis level in 5 to 6
years.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Ukraine holds few strong cards in Russia gas talks
Fitch cuts Russia outlook to stable
Putin promises change, warns of new crisis
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Emerging market Q4 growth flat, output falls-HSBC
Russian stocks shrug off Fitch move, rouble up
Ruspetro nudges forward with London IPO -source
Russia's Rosneft considers loan - bankers
M.video December sales rise 36 pct
Uralkali 2011 potash output up 6 pct
Severstal's Nord Gold to proceed with GDR listing
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
New Russian UN Syria draft leaves West confused
European hedge funds line up bets on China downturn
Three parties win entry to Kazakh parliament
Kazakh vote falls short on democracy - OSCE
ENERGY:
LUKOIL installs meters at Bulgaria refinery-customs
Azeri oil export via Russia down 11 pct in 2011
TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance to March
Ust-Luga fixes wall damage, sees Feb oil loadings
Russia to cut Feb oil export duty 1 pct to $393.7/T
COMMODITIES:
Vitol Latvian terminal says 2011 shipments up 26 pct
TABLE-Russian raw sugar imports stay low in November
TABLE-Russian wheat exports slow down in November
TABLE-Russia Jan-Nov ferrous metals earnings up
Russia wheat prices rise, supply trapped inland
Ukraine harvests 56.7 mln T grain in 2011
Black Sea July-Dec grain exports at 30.7 mln T
Rosneft sells March Sokol; slightly lower
BUY OR SELL-Will ESPO fetch a record premium again?
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,457.4 +0.14 pct
MSCI Russia 783.9 +0.75 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 961.9 +1.05 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.483/4.444 pct
EMBI+ Russia 311 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.6700
Rouble/euro 40.1300
NYMEX crude $100.12 +$1.41
ICE Brent crude $111.95 +$0.60
(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)