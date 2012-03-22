MOSCOW, March 22 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
Uralsib: "The all-important March flash manufacturing PMI reading in China
came in at the lowest level since last November, while European readings will
set the tone for trading throughout the day. The Russian market is set to lose
0.5 percent at today's opening.
Alfa-Bank: "This morning, indicators do not look overly bullish... PMIs,
January new industrial orders and consumer confidence in Europe, and jobless
claims as well as leading indicators in the U.S. may move markets today."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold a government meeting on
corruption.
MOSCOW - Russia's central bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data.
MOSCOW - BBCG Retail Commerce 2012 conference.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti reports that shareholders of Russia's second-biggest mobile phone
operator MegaFon continue to search for candidates to replace the
outgoing Chief Executive Officer Sergei Soldatenkov, who had said he would not
renew his contract which expires in June 2012.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia likely to issue 10- and 20-yr dlr bonds-sources
Russia out to maintain clout, improve image on Syria
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian shares flat as market awaits new government
Russian Railways plans 7-year rouble Eurobond - source
Russia's MMK to borrow more, says debt under control
Former Russian minister to bid for Petroplus plants
Russia's Otkritie latest to pick up Goldman trader
Algeria gets valuation for Vimpelcom's Djezzy unit
ENRC eyes fresh blood for board as costs bite
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian bond sale attracts lacklustre demand
Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 8th week
Gorbachev says revive Russian social democratic party
Mother of executed Belarussian denounces Lukashenko
Belarus leader seeks to stop opponents leaving country
Russia says near deal on two new Indian reactors
Russian court rejects call to ban Hindu holy book
ENERGY:
Russia Q2 crude exports to rise, prices to weaken
Gaping arbitrage to drag April Urals to Asia
COMMODITIES:
Ukraine sees a fall in wheat area, plans more corn
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,687.7 +0.05 pct
MSCI Russia 895.4 -0.55 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,048.5 +0.08 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.124/4.105 pct
EMBI+ Russia 231 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.2425
Rouble/euro 38.7100
NYMEX crude $106.55 -$0.72
ICE Brent crude $123.69 -$0.51
