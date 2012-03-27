MOSCOW, March 27 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.
Troika: "Yesterday's optimism has a strong chance to continue into today,
supported by a possible hike in the Consumer Confidence Index in the U.S., as
well as the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing
Index and the Redbook report... We are opening our prices this morning up over
0.5 percent."
Uralsib: "The RTS is set to hover around 1,700 ahead of U.S. consumer
confidence data. We expect Russia to open flat, though Asian markets are
following positive U.S. sentiment this morning, but S&P futures are also flat as
oil prices are down somewhat."
BCS: "We expect the Russian stock market to open 0.5 percent higher."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - NLMK, or Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steel
maker, reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2011.
MOSCOW - Nomos Bank to announce full-year 2011 financial
results.
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich gives a
weekly briefing.
MOSCOw - Russia Offshore conference with world's oil majors expected to
attend.
MOSCOW - Coaltrans Russia & CIS Conference "Realising Russia's coal
potential"
MOSCOW - Adam Smith Conferences' Russian Retail Forum.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant reports that Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and
MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut's
stake in cellphone retailer Euroset.
Vedomosti writes that Russian state-controlled bank VTB is holding
negotiations to acquire a near 40 percent stake in Russian insurance company
Ingosstrakh from Czech group PPF and Italy's Generali.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Annan says Syria crisis cannot drag on indefinitely
Deripaska ready to buy RUSAL's Norilsk stake
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian bond market awaits Eurobond issue, shares up
Danone plans $700 mln Russian investment
Global Ports ups dividend as profits rise, debts fall
Bank of St Petersburg 2011 profit below forecasts
Rostelecom approves 100 bln roubles of bonds
Power group Bashkirenergo to de-merge business
Alimov launches $50 mln Russian venture fund
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia plans 5-, 10- and 30-yr Eurobonds
Ex-KGB chief leads South Ossetia presidential race
Kazakhstan to try 37 accused of oil town riots
ENERGY:
Urals exports from Baltic to jump 28 pct in April
Total cuts production forecast at its Russia project
Russia's Sibur sells 1.2 mln ERUs to JP Morgan
COMMODITIES:
Russia gold output growth to slow in '12-union
Russia wheat prices decline on weak demand, competition
Ukraine exports 1.46 mln T grain March 1-23
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,715.3 +0.15 pct
MSCI Russia 911.3 +2.39 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,051.7 +0.70 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.200/4.141 pct
EMBI+ Russia 242 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 28.9925
Rouble/euro 38.9450
NYMEX crude $106.78 -$0.25
ICE Brent crude $125.36 -$0.29
