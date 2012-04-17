MOSCOW, April 17 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.

BCS: "Spain's bond placement, macroeconomic data and corporate earnings are in focus today. We expect the negative trend to persist on the Russian market but do not rule out a small bounce-back after a major decline overnight."

OLMA: "The external background looks neutral although a downward correction in the oil price is a negative factor."

MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold another 'open government' meeting.

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to speak at Finance Ministry's annual conference.

MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Savatyugin and representatives of the financial market watchdog to speak at Russia's forex forum.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his counterpart from breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, recognised by Russia as a independent state.

MOSCOW - Russia's Polyus Gold Q1 production results.

MOSCOW - Mikhail Zadornov, the head of VTB's retail arm, VTB 24, to give a briefing on Q1 results.

MOSCOW - Russian Arctic Oil and Gas conference organised by Adam Smith.

MOSCOW - The Federal Statistics Service is expected to release unemployment and Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

Russia's largest coking coal producer, Mechel, is likely to lose three licenses of its Yakutugol facility, business daily Kommersant reports.

Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service believes that Norway's Telenor violated the Russian law about foreign investments when it increased its voting stake in Russia's third-largest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom to 36.4 percent from 25.01 percent and is preparing a lawsuit against the Norwegian firm, Vedomosti writes citing Interfax.

MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile operator, may acquire a 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group and could borrow $2-3 billion to finance the deal, Vedomosti reports.

X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer by sales, has asked the Federal Anti-monopoly Service to allow it to acquire 219-store Siberian chain Holiday Classic, Kommersant writes. According to the newspaper, the deal could be worth more than $500 million.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Exxon, Rosneft wrap up major strategic deal Sberbank stake sale should happen in 2012-1st Deputy PM COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian shares bruised by Sberbank, rouble eases Russian Railways may sell Freight One stake-paper Siberian Anthracite hires banks for IPO-source Tatneft 2011 net profit jumps 32 percent Mechel says VTB extends $462 mln credit facility Bank of St Petersburg to meet investors on Eurobond Evraz Q1 steel output down 1.4 pct y/y Polymetal Q1 revenue up 64 pct Novorossiisk 2011 net profit down 49.5 pct Petropavlovsk appoints Audrey Maruta as new CFO M.Video Q1 sales rise 31 pct yr/yr TGK-1 to pay 187.9 mln roubles in 2011

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Weak industry data points to Russian slowdown Russia's emissions rise as its economy recovers Bombs kill militant, wound FSB agent in Russia's Caucasus European court rules against Russia on 1940 Katyn massacre Freed anti-govt Belarus leader says was pushed to kill self ENERGY: Russia to level out oil transport fee in Baltic Russia's May crude export fee to decline to $448.6/T Transneft backs Rosneft bid for seaport stake-letter Fire at Moscow refinery extinguished on Sunday Shell, BP win six-month Russian naphtha tender Uzbekistan resumes gas supplies to Tajikistan

COMMODITIES: Russian wheat prices fall on slow demand, state sales MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,589.4 +0.11 pct MSCI Russia 843.8 -1.68 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,014.8 -0.51 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.112/4.054 pct EMBI+ Russia 262 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.6050 Rouble/euro 38.6650

NYMEX crude $102.91 -$0.01 ICE Brent crude $118.27 -$0.41

