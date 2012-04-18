MOSCOW, April 18 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background along with key factors such as rising oil prices and positive dynamics in Asian stocks are mildly positive for Russian stock market, expecting to see an increase in the most liquid papers at early trade on Wednesday.

VTB Capital: "Overnight, both the Dow and the S&P500 closed +1.5 percent, and this morning US equity futures are pointing at a positive opening for the market. Asia's market is shrugging off the losses of the previous days adding in excess of 1 percent."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting on establishing parliamentary center in Moscow;

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds government meeting to discuss implementation of ideas expressed in articles written during election campaign;

MOSCOW - Russian Arctic Oil and Gas conference organized by Adam Smith;

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Moroccan counterpart S.-E. al-Othmani;

MOSCOW - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) , Russia's third-largest steel producer, reports fourth quarter results;

MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;

MOSCOW - Alfredo Barrios, new TNK-BP's executive vice president, downstream, to hold a press-conferense;

NEW YORK - VTB Capital, an investment-banking unit of Russia's second biggest lender VTB, to host an Investment Conference with the lender's CEO Andrey Kostin, First Deputy Chairman at Russia Central bank Alexei Ulyukayev attending, among others;

NEW YORK - Executives of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft and the world's largest listed oil firm Exxon Mobil Corp to host presentation for analysts on details of their strategic alliance, with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin attending.

IN THE PAPERS :

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is interested in buying into Svyaznoy, Russia's second-largest phone handset retailer, Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing two sources.

Russian investigators have issued an arrest warrant for a senior former Agriculture Ministry official regarding business deals conducted between 2007-09, Kommersant reports. Agriculture Minister Yelena Skrynnik may be questioned in the case.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :

TOP NEWS: INTERVIEW-Russia's Sberbank has big ambitions in Europe Putin hints at higher gas taxes, seeks zero deficit Hezbollah chief says tried to mediate in Syria ciris Outside forces hurt Syria peace bid, Russia says

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Evraz lowers eurobond yield guidance - source Russia MMK Q4 net loss seen at $87 mln Severstal recommends div of 3.56 rubles for 2011 Russia's VTB spent 11.4 bln rbls on minorities O1 Properties to start IPO premarketing Russia's X5 Q4 net profit seen up 42.5 pct Russia watchdog may sue Telenor over Vimpelcom Danone sees pickup in Russia and U.S. Russia's Mechel says has 6 months to comply on licences Rouble eases on falling oil, taxes limit losses Russia's X5 in talks to buy Siberian chain Russia's Polyus Gold Q1 sales up 52 pct PIK says Q1 total gross cash collections up 55 MegaFon seeking loan to buy Alfa's stake-paper

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia calls time on 'cheese war' with Ukraine Greenpeace protests Arctic drilling in Russia Tajikistan: Russia is main partner, rejects foreign offers Russia March PPI up 2.1 pct m/m, 7.4 pct y/y ENERGY: Litasco opens fuel storage tanks in Spain Shah Deniz consortium starts project's stage II Russia refinery maintenance to September

COMMODITIES: Rail car shortage cuts Kazakh grain export

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,593.3 +0.50 pct MSCI Russia 841.5 -0.28 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,025.6 +0.54 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.030/4.007 pct EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.4900 Rouble/euro 38.7525

NYMEX crude $104.37 +$1.47 ICE Brent crude $118.72 +$0.45

