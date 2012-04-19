MOSCOW, April 19 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background, such as Brent oil prices staying at
around $118 per barrel or mixed dynamics in Asian stocks, seems to be neutral
for Russian stock market, expecting to see a moderate increase of the most
liquid shares at early trade in Moscow.
VTB Capital: "Overnight, both the Dow and S&P 500 were down. Investors in
Asia prefer not to make bold plays on the direction of the market ahead of the
Spanish bond auction, hence, the trading session in Asia is hovering around the
opening levels, but still tending to trade down this morning."
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning from flat to up
slightly."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to visit St Petersburg;
MOSCOW - Russian Arctic Oil and Gas conference organized by Adam Smith;
MOSCOW - Russian cbank's weekly gold and forex reserves;
MOSCOW - Steelmaker Severstal full-year results and conference
call;
MOSCOW - NLMK to present operational update;
MOSCOW - Retailer X5 to report Q4 results;
MOSCOW - Sitronics to present Q4 results followed by conference
call;
MOSCOW - Hals Development to report full-year results;
MOSCOW - London listed Russian oil independent Ruspetro reports first
results since January IPO;
NEW YORK - VTB Capital, the investment-banking unit of Russia's second
biggest lender VTB, to host an Investment Conference with the lender's
CEO Andrey Kostin, First Deputy Chairman at Russia Central bank Alexei Ulyukayev
attending, among others.
IN THE PAPERS :
Sergei Soldatenkov, Chief Executive with Russia's No.2 mobile operator
MegaFon, may leave the company before his contract expires in June to
possible become a minister of communications, Vedomosti newspaper said.
French EDF may become a partner of Russia's second-largest gas
producer Novatek in an Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project
Yamal LNG, Kommersant daily newspaper said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
Russia admits irregularities in regional vote
MegaFon to borrow $2 bln to fund share buyback
Exxon, Rosneft unveil $500 bln offshore venture
Oil-rich Kazakhstan top global target for retailers
Morocco urges Russia to press Syria on ceasefire
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian shares dip again, tight liquidity
Russia Severstal Q4 net seen at $391 mln
Russia Novatek says in talks with EDF on Yamal
Kazkommertsbank aims 2012 profit growth at 5-10 pct
Demand strong for Russian treasuries
Russia's MMK expects Q1 result to match Q4
Promsvyazbank aims to raise $300 mln via Eurobond
Russia's TNK-BP plans to cut jobs in Ukraine
Integra sees pickup in demand for well construction
Evraz prices $600 million note issue
O1 Properties seeks at least $400 mln in London
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Ukraine March industry output falls 1.1 pct y/y
With currency peg safe, Ukraine rebuilds reserves
Weak Russian investment adds to growth fears
Azerbaijan kills head of "al Qaeda-linked" group
Russia's March housing completions up 37 pct m/m
Russia's nominal wages up 16.8 pct y/y in March
Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for third
Russia March retail sales +7.3 pct y/y; +6.9 pct
Russia March capital investment up 4.9 pct y/y
Russia March jobless rate steady at 6.5 pct
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Weak steel pushes up debt ratios for Russian mills
Azeri oil production down, gas up in Q1
Kyrgyzstan to require mining concession auctions
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,581.1 -0.13 pct
MSCI Russia 839.2 -0.26 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,021.4 -0.23 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.069/4.002 pct
EMBI+ Russia 255 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.4925
Rouble/euro 38.7170
NYMEX crude $102.58 -$1.79
ICE Brent crude $118.23 -$0.49
