MOSCOW, April 19 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background, such as Brent oil prices staying at around $118 per barrel or mixed dynamics in Asian stocks, seems to be neutral for Russian stock market, expecting to see a moderate increase of the most liquid shares at early trade in Moscow.

VTB Capital: "Overnight, both the Dow and S&P 500 were down. Investors in Asia prefer not to make bold plays on the direction of the market ahead of the Spanish bond auction, hence, the trading session in Asia is hovering around the opening levels, but still tending to trade down this morning."

TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning from flat to up slightly."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to visit St Petersburg;

MOSCOW - Russian Arctic Oil and Gas conference organized by Adam Smith;

MOSCOW - Russian cbank's weekly gold and forex reserves;

MOSCOW - Steelmaker Severstal full-year results and conference call;

MOSCOW - NLMK to present operational update;

MOSCOW - Retailer X5 to report Q4 results;

MOSCOW - Sitronics to present Q4 results followed by conference call;

MOSCOW - Hals Development to report full-year results;

MOSCOW - London listed Russian oil independent Ruspetro reports first results since January IPO;

NEW YORK - VTB Capital, the investment-banking unit of Russia's second biggest lender VTB, to host an Investment Conference with the lender's CEO Andrey Kostin, First Deputy Chairman at Russia Central bank Alexei Ulyukayev attending, among others.

IN THE PAPERS :

Sergei Soldatenkov, Chief Executive with Russia's No.2 mobile operator MegaFon, may leave the company before his contract expires in June to possible become a minister of communications, Vedomosti newspaper said.

French EDF may become a partner of Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek in an Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project Yamal LNG, Kommersant daily newspaper said.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : Russia admits irregularities in regional vote MegaFon to borrow $2 bln to fund share buyback Exxon, Rosneft unveil $500 bln offshore venture Oil-rich Kazakhstan top global target for retailers Morocco urges Russia to press Syria on ceasefire

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian shares dip again, tight liquidity Russia Severstal Q4 net seen at $391 mln Russia Novatek says in talks with EDF on Yamal Kazkommertsbank aims 2012 profit growth at 5-10 pct Demand strong for Russian treasuries Russia's MMK expects Q1 result to match Q4 Promsvyazbank aims to raise $300 mln via Eurobond Russia's TNK-BP plans to cut jobs in Ukraine Integra sees pickup in demand for well construction Evraz prices $600 million note issue O1 Properties seeks at least $400 mln in London

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Ukraine March industry output falls 1.1 pct y/y With currency peg safe, Ukraine rebuilds reserves Weak Russian investment adds to growth fears Azerbaijan kills head of "al Qaeda-linked" group Russia's March housing completions up 37 pct m/m Russia's nominal wages up 16.8 pct y/y in March Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for third Russia March retail sales +7.3 pct y/y; +6.9 pct Russia March capital investment up 4.9 pct y/y Russia March jobless rate steady at 6.5 pct

ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Weak steel pushes up debt ratios for Russian mills Azeri oil production down, gas up in Q1 Kyrgyzstan to require mining concession auctions

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,581.1 -0.13 pct MSCI Russia 839.2 -0.26 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,021.4 -0.23 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.069/4.002 pct EMBI+ Russia 255 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.4925 Rouble/euro 38.7170

NYMEX crude $102.58 -$1.79 ICE Brent crude $118.23 -$0.49

