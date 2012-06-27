MOSCOW, June 27 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242

STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "At the start of trading there could be some growth, supported by softening external background. But concerns about European debt problems remain and so do risks of a renewed downward correction."

ZERICH: "The market is consolidating. We're refraining from operations and retain existing portfolio positions."

EVENTS (All times GMT): KIEV - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to participate in a Russia-Ukraine intergovernmental committee on economic development meeting; MOSCOW - Russia's President Vladimir Putin to speak at the Federation Council about the Council's legal and political framework; MOSCOW - Russian Railways, or RZhD, to hold board meeting on selling final 25 percent stake in Freight One; MOSCOW - Transneft to hold board meeting on 2011 dividend payout; MOSCOW - Russia's finance ministry to offer 35 billion roubles ($1.06 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds at an auction; MOSCOW - Neftegaz-2012 exhibition continues; MOSCOW - Lukoil to hold annual general meeting; MOSCOW - Gazprombank to hold annual general meeting; MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from Federal Statistics Service;

IN THE PAPERS :

Vedomosti runs an interview with Pascal Lamy, director-general of the World Trade Organisation;

The government has decided to make public income declarations of employees at state companies and banks in order to improve the exchange of information between government agencies.

Russian oil and gas firm Russneft, which is partly owned by oil-to-telecoms group Sistema, wants to redeem its $4.8 billion of debt three years ahead of schedule, worried about worsening economic situation, Vedomosti reports.

Kommersant reports that Russia has proposed to Zimbabwe to finalise an agreement on mutual protection of investment. Citing sources, Kommersant reports that state company Russian Technologies plans to join a project to develop the world's second largest platinum deposit in Zimbabwe.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Assad says Syria in a "real state of war" Russia: downing of Turkish plane not provocation COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's VEB plans 10-yr dollar Eurobond-sources Svyaznoy sees no urgency to sell stake Veropharm Q1 profit up 46 pct to 494 mln rbls Turkcell board dispute may delay annual meeting ECONOMY/POLITICS: Firmer oil lifts Russian stocks, rouble Cyprus rescue deal may equal half its economy ENERGY: New Shtokman consortium to market gas-source New Shtokman consortium seen year-end Novatek to pre-sell Yamal LNG gas next year BP sells stakes in North Sea fields Russia may raise 300-mln carbon credit COMMODITIES: Basic Element wants Dassault, Siemens Norilsk considers coal projects in Siberia rains ease, yields down in south Russia's Jan-May gold production down 3 pct New-crop corn hits 7-month top on weather Baltic July exports of Urals crude seen rising MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,293.0 +0.3 pct MSCI Russia 693.4 +2.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 912.1 +0.6 pct

Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.090/4.011 pct EMBI+ Russia 285 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 32.9300 Rouble/euro 41.0650

NYMEX crude $79.44 +$0.47 ICE Brent crude $92.83 +$1.99

For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 32.9142 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)