MOSCOW, June 28 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

ALOR: Says activity on Russian stock markets might be affected by President Vladimir Putin's budget address for 2013-2015, due later in the day. Gazprom shares might move after the company's briefing on economic and financial situation.

PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mildly positive for Russian stock markets, expects to see a moderate rise in most liquid shares at opening.

VTB CAPITAL: "As for the global agenda, the EU summit is the pivotal event to watch, albeit the principal decisions are not to be announced until tomorrow, and as some officials have hinted the summit might be extended into the weekend."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deliver a budget address;

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - The U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visits St. Petersburg;

MOSCOW - Weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves from Central bank;

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is to meet his Tunisian counterpart Rafik Abdessalem during the latter's visit to Russia;

MOSCOW - TNK-BP, Russia's No.3 crude producer, holds annual general meeting;

MOSCOW - Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, to give a briefing on its economic and finance issues;

MOSCOW - Russian grocery chain Dixy holds annual general meeting;

MOSCOW - Russian hi-tech group Sitronics holds annual general meeting;

IN THE PAPERS :

Two Russian energy companies, TAIF-NK and Yakutsk Fuel and Energy Company (YATEC) are ready to float shares via initial public offerings (IPO), but weak market environment has postponed their plans, the business daily Vedomosti reports.

British investment fund Fleming Family & Partners and Japanese Kobe Steel may build an ore mining and steel production complex in Russia's Chelyabinsk region at a cost of 104 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), Vedomosti reports.

Millhouse, controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is in talks with BHP Billiton to create a joint venture to develop Baimskaya deposit in Chukotka, which might be one of the largest gold deposits in Russia, Kommersant daily newspaper reports, citing sources.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia "outraged" at US Magnitsky bill Syria government, rebels violate rights-UN Kyrgyzstan to review contract with Centerra Gold Iran acknowledges oil exports down 20-30 pct

COMPANIES/MARKETS: TNK-BP to up fracking in Siberia after well success Russian shares, rouble up in subdued trade Russia's Lukoil reserves $2.5 bln for buyback INTERVIEW-Russia's Polyus to decide on FTSE-100 later Russia's Petrocommerce bank puts IPO plans on hold VEB makes $1 billion Eurobond issue

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Georgia impounds some assets of opposition tycoon Russia refuses to let Ukraine cut gas imports Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week Russia sells 13.85 bln roubles in OFZ bonds

ENERGY: Oil majors seen boosting output by fifth by 2020 UK insolvency law seals fate of Coryton refinery Lithuania calls 1st shale gas exploration tender Ukraine's Jan-May Russian gas imports fall 49 pct Russia's Novo to cut grain-handling tariff by 5 pct

COMMODITIES: Acron profit boosted by rising food demand

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,308.5 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 704.6 +1.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 914.3 +0.1 pct

Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.047/4.008 pct EMBI+ Russia 281 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 33.0000 Rouble/euro 41.0900

NYMEX crude $80.52 +$1.08 ICE Brent crude $93.50 +$0.67

