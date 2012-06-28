MOSCOW, June 28 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
ALOR: Says activity on Russian stock markets might be affected by President
Vladimir Putin's budget address for 2013-2015, due later in the day. Gazprom
shares might move after the company's briefing on economic and financial
situation.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mildly positive for Russian stock
markets, expects to see a moderate rise in most liquid shares at opening.
VTB CAPITAL: "As for the global agenda, the EU summit is the pivotal event
to watch, albeit the principal decisions are not to be announced until tomorrow,
and as some officials have hinted the summit might be extended into the
weekend."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deliver a budget address;
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - The U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visits
St. Petersburg;
MOSCOW - Weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves from Central bank;
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is to meet his Tunisian
counterpart Rafik Abdessalem during the latter's visit to Russia;
MOSCOW - TNK-BP, Russia's No.3 crude producer, holds annual
general meeting;
MOSCOW - Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, to give a briefing
on its economic and finance issues;
MOSCOW - Russian grocery chain Dixy holds annual general meeting;
MOSCOW - Russian hi-tech group Sitronics holds annual general
meeting;
IN THE PAPERS :
Two Russian energy companies, TAIF-NK and Yakutsk Fuel and Energy Company
(YATEC) are ready to float shares via initial public offerings (IPO), but weak
market environment has postponed their plans, the business daily Vedomosti
reports.
British investment fund Fleming Family & Partners and Japanese Kobe Steel
may build an ore mining and steel production complex in Russia's
Chelyabinsk region at a cost of 104 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), Vedomosti
reports.
Millhouse, controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is in talks
with BHP Billiton to create a joint venture to develop Baimskaya
deposit in Chukotka, which might be one of the largest gold deposits in Russia,
Kommersant daily newspaper reports, citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia "outraged" at US Magnitsky bill
Syria government, rebels violate rights-UN
Kyrgyzstan to review contract with Centerra Gold
Iran acknowledges oil exports down 20-30 pct
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
TNK-BP to up fracking in Siberia after well success
Russian shares, rouble up in subdued trade
Russia's Lukoil reserves $2.5 bln for buyback
INTERVIEW-Russia's Polyus to decide on FTSE-100 later
Russia's Petrocommerce bank puts IPO plans on hold
VEB makes $1 billion Eurobond issue
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Georgia impounds some assets of opposition tycoon
Russia refuses to let Ukraine cut gas imports
Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week
Russia sells 13.85 bln roubles in OFZ bonds
ENERGY:
Oil majors seen boosting output by fifth by 2020
UK insolvency law seals fate of Coryton refinery
Lithuania calls 1st shale gas exploration tender
Ukraine's Jan-May Russian gas imports fall 49 pct
Russia's Novo to cut grain-handling tariff by 5 pct
COMMODITIES:
Acron profit boosted by rising food demand
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,308.5 +0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 704.6 +1.6 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 914.3 +0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.047/4.008 pct
EMBI+ Russia 281 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 33.0000
Rouble/euro 41.0900
NYMEX crude $80.52 +$1.08
ICE Brent crude $93.50 +$0.67
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)