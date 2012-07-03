MOSCOW, July 3 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.

OLMA: "The possibility for an increase is still in place but some slowdown is possible in coming days as traders expect ECB meeting outcome on Thursday."

PROMSVYAZBANK: "External sentiments and key factors' influence on the Russian stock market are moderately positive today in the morning according to our assessment. We expect a rise in Russia's most liquid names at the opening."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on army equipment;

VLADIVOSTOK - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the Far East region of the country;

MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1 results;

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh;

MOSCOW - The Rouble in 2012: Results and Perspectives conference;

IN THE PAPERS :

Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP, owned by BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires, is studying possibility of joining the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, Kommersant business daily reports. It says earlier, AAR has blocked BP's attempt to take part in the project.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's PM Medvedev launches Far East bridge Oil-price slide highlights risks to Russia COMPANIES/MARKETS: TNK-BP eyes $500 mln syndicated loan-bankers Raven Russia completes Itella lease regearing Evraz agrees amendments to loans covenants

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian stocks hold ground, oil weighs on rouble Russian reserve fund up in June IAEA sees Belarus progress on nuclear plant plan INTERVIEW-At 84, Alexeyeva battles on ENERGY: Russia's H1 oil output up despite June slip

Surgut sells Urals cargoes at premium to Brent Urals rallies as Iran embargo starts Batumi oil loadings down 18 pct in June yr/yr Russia refinery maintenance through September Oil exports via CPC up 15 pct in June Oil product storage on fire in Russia's Angarsk COMMODITIES: Prices for new season Russian wheat rise $16 Russian forecaster sees July warmer than usual MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,363.0 +0.4 pct MSCI Russia 731.0 +5.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 950.0 +0.9 pct

Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.854/3.830 pct EMBI+ Russia 269 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 32.5997 Rouble/euro 40.9775

NYMEX crude $84.47 +$0.71 ICE Brent crude $98.27 +$0.93

