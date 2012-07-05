MOSCOW, July 5 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

OLMA: "A downward correction is possible at the beginning of the trading session due to external factors' influence (Brent futures are below $100 per barrel). Trading at the second half of the day depends mostly on the ECB rate decision and comments."

ALOR: "Start of the Russian trading session is expected to be at the yesterday's closing levels but sentiments will be slanted toward a correction."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle;

MOSCOW - Russia-Central bank to update on its gold and forex reserves;

MOSCOW - Uralkali, the world's second biggest potash producer, to reveal Q2 operational results

MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1 results;

MOSCOW - TNK-BP Holding's board of director's meeting;

IN THE PAPERS : Norway's Telenor has complied with Russian law in its efforts to control Russia's No.3 mobile operator, Vimpelcom , a Telenor executive said in an interview with Kimmersant daily.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Teargas, clashes in Ukraine over language law

No point Russia siding with Assad -UK's Hague COMPANIES/MARKETS: Gazprombank prices 350 mln SFR 2015 bond Rosneft says completes shares buyback

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian stocks mark time after rally Russian inflation jump supports tight rate policy TABLE-Russia borrows cheaply at 9-yr OFZ auction Russia's capital outflows slow sharply

Soccer-Capello linked with Russia job Azerbaijan charges newspaper editor with treason

ENERGY: Urals rally, Med cargoes fetch premiums to Brent

Oil purchases up 11 pct by Russian plants in June MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,407.9 0.0 pct MSCI Russia 757.1 -0.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 953.0 -0.4 pct

Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.747/3.723 pct EMBI+ Russia 263 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 32.3600 Rouble/euro 40.5300

NYMEX crude $86.99 -$0.67 ICE Brent crude $99.62 -$0.15

