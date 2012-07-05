MOSCOW, July 5 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com).
OLMA: "A downward correction is possible at the beginning of
the trading session due to external factors' influence (Brent
futures are below $100 per barrel). Trading at the
second half of the day depends mostly on the ECB rate decision
and comments."
ALOR: "Start of the Russian trading session is expected to
be at the yesterday's closing levels but sentiments will be
slanted toward a correction."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets German
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle;
MOSCOW - Russia-Central bank to update on its gold and forex
reserves;
MOSCOW - Uralkali, the world's second biggest potash
producer, to reveal Q2 operational results
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1
results;
MOSCOW - TNK-BP Holding's board of director's meeting;
IN THE PAPERS :
Norway's Telenor has complied with Russian law in its
efforts to control Russia's No.3 mobile operator, Vimpelcom
, a Telenor executive said in an interview with
Kimmersant daily.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Teargas, clashes in Ukraine over language law
No point Russia siding with Assad -UK's Hague
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Gazprombank prices 350 mln SFR 2015 bond
Rosneft says completes shares buyback
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian stocks mark time after rally
Russian inflation jump supports tight rate policy
TABLE-Russia borrows cheaply at 9-yr OFZ auction
Russia's capital outflows slow sharply
Soccer-Capello linked with Russia job
Azerbaijan charges newspaper editor with treason
ENERGY:
Urals rally, Med cargoes fetch premiums to Brent
Oil purchases up 11 pct by Russian plants in June
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,407.9 0.0 pct
MSCI Russia 757.1 -0.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 953.0 -0.4 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.747/3.723 pct
EMBI+ Russia 263 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.3600
Rouble/euro 40.5300
NYMEX crude $86.99 -$0.67
ICE Brent crude $99.62 -$0.15
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)