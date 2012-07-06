MOSCOW, July 6 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Friday.
OLMA: "A downward correction is possible at the beginning of
the trading session today. Traders on the international markets
were not satisfied with the way the world's central banks
acted."
Promsvyazbank: "External sentiments, in our opinion, and
key factors' influence are moderately negative for the Russian
stock market this morning. In such an environment we expect to
see a decline across the board of the most liquid Russian names
at the opening today."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian government to discuss key budget parameters
for next three years;
MOSCOW - Russian parliament to discuss anti-crisis measures
and budget;
MOSCOW - Sberbank to present H1 results under
Russian Accounting Standards;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian government is set to offer cuts in budget spendings
in the face of financial crisis, business daily Vedomosti
reports.
Russia may scrap cuts in fees it charges foreign airlines
for flights over Siberia if Europe doesn't stop charging Russian
airlines for excessive greenhouse gas emission, Vedomosti says.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Ukraine's Russian language law delayed by protest
Russia says no plan to offer Syria's Assad asylum
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rosneftegaz may take stake in Rushydro -source
Superjet crash to overshadow Russia's Farnborough
Russian bank VTB triples provisions for bad debt
Uralkali says Q2 potash output up to 2.9 mln t
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian stocks, rbl down as risk appetite wane
Russia pushes Tajikistan to accept military deal
Russian gold/fx reserves decline to $512.9 bln
ENERGY:
Urals extends rally despite margins fall
LUKOIL plans product pipeline to supply Moscow
Baltic states fight reliance on Russia gas
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,388.0 -0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 748.0 -1.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 950.6 -0.5 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.786/3.747 pct
EMBI+ Russia 266 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.5300
Rouble/euro 40.3048
NYMEX crude $86.10 -$1.12
ICE Brent crude $99.60 -$1.10
