MOSCOW, July 9 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Monday.
OLMA: Says Russian stock market may face a further downside correction on Monday due to
unfavourable external factors, such as weak U.S. job statistics.
VTB CAPITAL: "It is getting more obvious that it would be very difficult to find support for
equities on the political front - politicians keep kicking the can down the road reluctantly
(France, Germany) or are out of options (Greece, Spain, Cyprus) to comprehensively attack the
debt problem."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Syrian opposition;
TYUMEN, Russia - Arbitration court in western Siberia city of Tyumen resumes hearings into
TNK-BP's minority shareholders lawsuit against BP;
IN THE PAPERS :
Many human lives could have been saved in floods in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar,
which have already killed more than 170 people, if a proper notification system existed,
Vedomosti daily newspaper reports on Monday.
Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, is first among domestic
companies to halt production at one of its blast furnaces for up to 60 days following cut in
demand, Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's Putin opens probe into fatal floods
Ukraine bus crash kills 14 Russian pilgrims
BP says awaiting word from AAR on TNK-BP stake
Russia FinMin says Cyprus asks for 5 bln euro
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
French oil tax to cost Total up to 160 mln euros
Oligarchs bring aluminium wars to British court
Cyprus blames Greek deal for turmoil, seeks Russia aid
Russian stocks, rouble fall, weaker oil price
Sberbank RAS net profit rises 7 pct in H1
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia's Putin acts tough but faces flood risks
Russia rights groups fear crackdown as law changes
Russia tightens budget to reduce oil price risk
Russia hits back at US over Syria stance
Russian town poses questions as flood recedes
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russian port resumes operations after flood
Turkmenistan to produce 449 bcm natgas in 2012-16
Novorossiisk halts grain exports due to rain
Novorossiisk port halts crude shipments due to storm
Ukraine sees Q4 cut in price of Russian gas
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,359.9 +0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 729.8 -2.4 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 938.1 -0.8 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.768/3.745 pct
EMBI+ Russia 268 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.8300
Rouble/euro 40.4200
NYMEX crude $84.77 -$1.33
ICE Brent crude $98.70 -$0.90
