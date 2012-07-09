MOSCOW, July 9 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday.

STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):

OLMA: Says Russian stock market may face a further downside correction on Monday due to unfavourable external factors, such as weak U.S. job statistics.

VTB CAPITAL: "It is getting more obvious that it would be very difficult to find support for equities on the political front - politicians keep kicking the can down the road reluctantly (France, Germany) or are out of options (Greece, Spain, Cyprus) to comprehensively attack the debt problem."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Syrian opposition;

TYUMEN, Russia - Arbitration court in western Siberia city of Tyumen resumes hearings into TNK-BP's minority shareholders lawsuit against BP;

IN THE PAPERS :

Many human lives could have been saved in floods in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, which have already killed more than 170 people, if a proper notification system existed, Vedomosti daily newspaper reports on Monday.

Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, is first among domestic companies to halt production at one of its blast furnaces for up to 60 days following cut in demand, Vedomosti reports.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's Putin opens probe into fatal floods Ukraine bus crash kills 14 Russian pilgrims BP says awaiting word from AAR on TNK-BP stake Russia FinMin says Cyprus asks for 5 bln euro

COMPANIES/MARKETS: French oil tax to cost Total up to 160 mln euros Oligarchs bring aluminium wars to British court Cyprus blames Greek deal for turmoil, seeks Russia aid Russian stocks, rouble fall, weaker oil price Sberbank RAS net profit rises 7 pct in H1

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia's Putin acts tough but faces flood risks Russia rights groups fear crackdown as law changes Russia tightens budget to reduce oil price risk Russia hits back at US over Syria stance Russian town poses questions as flood recedes

ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russian port resumes operations after flood Turkmenistan to produce 449 bcm natgas in 2012-16 Novorossiisk halts grain exports due to rain Novorossiisk port halts crude shipments due to storm Ukraine sees Q4 cut in price of Russian gas

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,359.9 +0.2 pct MSCI Russia 729.8 -2.4 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 938.1 -0.8 pct

Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.768/3.745 pct EMBI+ Russia 268 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 32.8300 Rouble/euro 40.4200

NYMEX crude $84.77 -$1.33 ICE Brent crude $98.70 -$0.90

