MOSCOW, July 24 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
INVESTCAFE: Says debt threats are back to the market again but it is a good
change for long-term investors to buy cheap and qualitative assets.
ROSSIYSKIY CAPITAL: "If there is no negative news, markets are most likely
to consolidate on Tuesday, with the euro being already up and trading at just
over $1.21."
VTB CAPITAL: "As we go to print, Asia is hovering around the waterline with
market indices varying from -0.5 percent to +0.5 percent. Oil (dated Brent)
stabilised overnight at $103.5 per barrel."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to hold talks with Kyrgyz
counterpart Omurbek Babanov;
MOSCOW - Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, to hold a board
meeting;
MOSCOW - Russian retailer Magnit to announce preliminary
financials for H1;
MOSCOW - Vladimir Voeikov, senior executive vice president with Bank of
Moscow, to give a briefing on lending to small and mid-sized business
in H1.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's top crude producer Rosneft may pay additional dividends
of 4.08 rouble per share this year following President Vladimir Putin's earlier
order, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Tuesday, citing governmental sources.
Last year's deal of buying a 46.5 percent stake in Bank of Moscow
by Russia's No.2 lender VTB was judicially contested in July by Sergei
Devyatkin and the first court hearing is scheduled for August 20, Vedomosti
said.
Russia's No.3 mobile operator Vimpelcom is considering the
possibility of starting work in Myanmar, Vedomosti said, citing several sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Not time yet for new slug of ECB cash - Monti
Putin urges Syria talks, signals no shift
Russia to become WTO's 156th member on Aug 22
Putin will not testify at Pussy Riot trial-court
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian Agribank adds 10 bln rbls to Eurobond
VTB capital adequacy ratios likely to fall
Risk retreat prompts Russian market rout
Russia's thriving Magnit rivals global retailers
Russian carrier Aeroflot to stop flying to Damascus
Intesa signs private equity JV with Gazprombank
EBRD, IFC buy 15 pct stake in Credit Bank of Moscow
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Azeri oil fund to spend $600 mln on MSCI World
Italy's Monti in Russia to boost energy cooperation
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Exillon sees positive impact from Well East EWS I
Eni signs exploration loan deal with Rosneft
Putin pushes southern gas export pipeline
Russia's grain exports seen gathering pace
Kazakhstan cuts grain crop forecast due to drought
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,328.4 +0.33 pct
MSCI Russia 713.6 -4.82 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 912.3 -0.03 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.467/3.443 pct
EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.7200
Rouble/euro 39.6100
NYMEX crude $88.93 -$1.40
ICE Brent crude $104.17 -$1.27
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)