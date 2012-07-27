MOSCOW, July 27 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
OLMA: "Today at the market open further growth is possible as external
background remains moderately favourable."
Aton: "Today at the market opening Russian indexes may trade in the positive
territory although gains are very unlikely to be big. There is still some
optimism on the global bourses but investors will be waiting for new drivers."
Alfa-Bank: "This morning, it appears yesterday's positive sentiment was
contagious, with key Asian markets trading strongly up excluding a weaker
Shanghai, and futures for the US and RTS are up as well."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet his Vietnamese
counterpart Truong Tan Sang.
MOSCOW - Russia's fourth-largest oil company TNK-BP to report Q2
financial results.
MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to publish Q2 operational
results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Business daily Vedomosti reports that Russian drug store chain Pharmacy
Chain 36.6 is considering selling its drug producing unit Veropharm
to raise cash for debt repayment.
A joint venture between Russian oil firms LUKOIL and Bashneft
may again get the right to jointly develop the Trebs and Titov
oilfields, Kommersant writes.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
VTB raises $1 bln in perpetual Eurobonds - source
Gazprom to top-up Eurobond with 650 mln euros
Russian stocks, rouble boosted by oil, ECB
Russian mobile operator MTS returns to Turkmenistan
Fertiliser firm Phosagro H1 sales up 6.6 pct
Pharmstandard Q2 sales rise 15 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia: demands that Assad quit prolong Syrian conflict
Russian gold/fx reserves up to $507.7 bln
Tajik forces demand rebels hand over former warlord
Kazakh sukuk debut opens to door to Islamic finance
OSCE rights watchdog warns Ukraine on language bill
COMMODITIES:
Russia's grain lobby, analysts see no export cap need
INTERVIEW-Russian wheat crop below 47 mln tonnes-Geosys
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,350.6 +0.05 pct
MSCI Russia 729.5 +2.73 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 929.0 +1.37 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.287/3.264 pct
EMBI+ Russia 233 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.3049
Rouble/euro 39.6950
NYMEX crude $89.82 +$0.43
ICE Brent crude $105.81 +$0.52
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)